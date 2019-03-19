LONG BEACH — The city’s Fourth of July fireworks show is getting a second chance.
At its March 18 meeting, Long Beach City Council voted tentatively to partner with the Long Beach Merchants Association for the annual show.
Other council meeting business focuses included the Bolstad restroom renovation project, Culbertson Park improvements and school safety.
The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on April 1. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, located at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue.
Fireworks
The council approved an agreement between the city and the Long Beach Merchants Association to put on a Fourth of July fireworks show.
The council cut the city’s fireworks show in late 2018 during its annual budgeting process. After outcry on social media, the city presented the merchants with the option to fully fund the fireworks display.
“They’re panicking, it’s the old town crier thing,” said Councilor Del Murry. “These guys are acting like their businesses are going to die but they can’t handle their business on the Fourth of July anyways.”
The city will attempt to obtain required permits and a pyrotech for the 2019 holiday. Councilors agreed the Merchants should completely take over future celebrations.
“We can’t dictate what time the merchants open and close; that’s their choice,” said Mayor Jerry Phillips. “It’s your choice as a council to decide what’s best for the city.”
Councilors Murry and Holli Kemmer voted against the fireworks agreement.
“On one hand, I feel like we’ve jacked every single fee for everything in this city and then we took away the fireworks,” Kemmer said. “But on the other hand, I don’t think it affects the businesses. The majority of people pitching a fit on Facebook don’t even live here.”
Bolstad restrooms
Councilors rejected all bids the city received for its Bolstad restroom renovation. The council reviewed different designs and agreed upon a four-bathroom unit which features two handicap-accessible restrooms.
The project will go back to bid to find a contractor to create a similar-designed restroom.
Culbertson Park
The council discussed improving Culbertson Park’s accessibility. The state’s Recreation and Conservation Office awarded Long Beach with a $60,000 grant to make the park ADA accessible. However, the grant won’t cover playground equipment so the city needs to take money from other sources to complete the project.
The city was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from the Templin Foundation, said Community Development Director Ariel Smith.
“The park is such a central park of this city,” Murry said. “So many things go on there.”
City staff will determine how much the project will cost and bring it forward to councilors at the council’s April 1 meeting, said City Administrator David Glasson.
Ocean Beach School District levy
OBSD Superintendent Scott Fenter presented councilors with information on the district’s proposed capital levy. The levy focuses on six measures relating to school safety: single-point entry buildings, hiring a resource officer, and installing an alarm system, cameras, fencing and a portable classroom.
The levy will be included on an April 23 special election ballot.
“Hilltop [Middle School] is probably your biggest concern,” Murry said. “It’s a little shit show when I go and pick up my daughter. There’s no evidence of any teacher or a system out front.”
Fenter said he’ll stay with OBSD as a consultant next school year.
Later in the meeting, Long Beach Police Department Chief Flint Wright told the council LBPD would need to find funding for the levy’s proposed resource officer. The position would require the department to purchase a patrol car for about $45,000 and provide an annual salary of about $33,000 per year.
“It would be a wonderful thing to have,” Wright said. “You guys need to decide if we can cover it.”
Wright suggested scheduling a council workshop to later review costs. Phillips said he thinks the city should be able to cover the first three years of the levy.
Kemmer suggested the city look into whether the City of Ilwaco would help fund the officer, and if there are any grant sources they can use.
Trolley for public use
Councilors approved an ordinance regarding the public’s use of the city’s trolley. The ordinance makes it so all trolley users have to pay the same fee; makes the city an insured trolley user; and prevents trolley users from using their own driver. Ragan Myers, the city’s tourism and events coordinator, recommended the council adopt the ordinance.
“My concern is with the local festivals and events,” Kemmer said. “I’d just like to see it out and about more often and more user-friendly.”
After Kemmer’s suggestion, councilors decided to create an option for council-approved trolley fee rental waivers. Groups that rent the trolley may be able to waive or reduce trolley fees through council approval.
Nine Square Townhomes
The council approved the final plat for a lot of townhouses off Sid Snyder East between Washington Avenue and Oregon Avenue. The 10-lot plat will be called Nine Square Townhomes. Prior to the approval, the plat’s design was reviewed by city staff.
