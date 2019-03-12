PACIFIC COUNTY — For the rest of the year, county library branches will focus on youth and family services.
Timberland Regional Library recently published an action plan for the remainder of 2019. The plan serves as a guiding document before TRL adopts its 2020-2022 strategic plan. The plan details different goals for each of TRL’s locations.
About 46 percent of Pacific County residents are TRL library card holders, according to TRL.
Ilwaco
Ilwaco, like many other county library branches, will focus on youth and family services in 2019.
TRL intends to focus on finding mobile service locations in South Pacific County; expand programs at the Ilwaco branch; work with Ocean Beach School District; expand local partnerships; and participate in local events such as Loyalty Days.
Naselle
Naselle’s 2019 service priority is youth and family services. This is expected to happen through a pilot program focused on year-round early learning programs. TRL also plans to identify and improve services and practices.
The pilot program will be in collaboration with the Pacific County Health Department. The program will provide new-baby kits for residents.
TRL will also continue working with Naselle School to provide STEAM programs at the school. Outreach storytime, weekly playgroups and additional programming will be additional focuses for TRL in Naselle.
Ocean Park
Unlike the other county library branches, Ocean Park’s 2019 service priority is to promote the library as a community gathering place.
TRL’s goal is to have county residents view the library “as the center of the community, offering vibrant collections, services, events and spaces that encourage social interactions.”
Strengthening resources, services and events to promote community interaction are initiatives TRL has planned for 2019. This is supposed to happen through events such as author and book discussions, and programs for all ages.
“These kinds of programs will provide the opportunity for adults to gather in a relaxed, casual atmosphere that encourages interaction through conversation, cooperation and the sharing of common interests,” the report states.
Raymond
Raymond’s 2019 service priority is youth and family services. TRL plans to do so by working with Raymond and Valley Schools to provide more regular outreach through events such as book talks and after-school library programs. TRL also plans to develop partnerships with local youth service organizations such as Raymond Theatre, Willapa Players and Teen Advocacy Coalition.
Finally, TRL plans to provide family-oriented programming, and participate in local events such as festivals.
South Bend
South Bend’s 2019 service priority is youth and family services. This should be achieved through TRL and South Bend Schools collaborating to provide more regular outreach services to students; developing partnerships with local youth service organizations; expanding the Explore TRL program in North Pacific County; and identifying potential locations for mobile services and programs.
