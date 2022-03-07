ILWACO — Becoming manager of the ports of Ilwaco and Chinook starting Feb. 1 was something of a homecoming for Rich Titus, 51, who was stationed at the National Motor Lifeboat School 30 years ago and harbored a dream of returning to Washington's southwest corner.
He took over from Guy Glenn Jr., 48, who served as port boss from 2013 until his recent departure.
Titus said he will be maintaining much the same user-friendly focus as Glenn, while working on the foremost issue for all port managers: Keeping up with maintenance and improvements in a challenging maritime environment.
We recently conducted this brief introductory interview:
1. Can you tell me a little about your previous work history prior to becoming port manager?
"I spent 23.5 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. After I retired from the Coast Guard, I went to work at Lake Union Dry Dock Company located in Seattle for about eight years where I was the plant superintendent/human resources manager. This was the position I held when I applied at the port."
2. How did you become aware of the port manager position?
"My wife and I were looking to relocate to the Long Beach Peninsula, and this job posting came up as I was searching for maritime job opportunities."
3. What appealed to you most about the job?
"Still staying in the maritime industry, and that the job was located on the Long Beach Peninsula."
4. What do you foresee being your biggest challenge as port manager?
"My predecessor did a great job while here and the learning curve of how the port conducts business and figuring out the day-to-day operation of the facility. I also realize that you cannot make everyone happy with decisions that have to be made, but it important to be respectful and polite while dealing with challenges that arise."
5. What part are you most excited about?
"The chance to interact with the fishing community as well as the local communities, and businesses for the greater good of the community."
6. Where do you feel there is the most room for improvement regarding the port?
"As with anything time will tell what will need to be changed if anything. Maintenance of machinery, structures and docks is where I am currently focusing my efforts, but other items will be added as they arise."
7. Do you have any short term or long-term goals for the port?
"I think the game-plan is to keep the port a welcoming place for the fishing community to utilize while trying to navigate the cost involved to achieve that goal."
8. What are some of your interests/hobbies outside of work?
"Family is first and foremost. I also enjoy riding my motorcycle around and exploring new destinations. I’m looking froward to exploring the coastline."
9. What's one thing about you that people would be surprised to know?
"I spent five days at Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission as a volunteer. I was given the opportunity to listen and hear peoples’ stories about choices and circumstances that lead them to being on the streets. Other members from our church participated in this week-long opportunity as well and to be quite honest it was life changing! While there we also took part in a search and rescue and delivered hot chocolate, food and supplies to those that needed it to the various neighborhoods of Seattle."
10. Is there anything you would like to add or mention?
"During my Coast Guard career, I had the pleasure of being stationed at the National Motor Lifeboat School from 1991 to 1994 here at Cape Disappointment. I really enjoyed the community then and am very happy to be back on the peninsula."
