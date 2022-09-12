The blinking-light intersections at Pacific and Bolstad, pictured, and Pacific and Sid Snyder served as unofficial gathering spots, where crowds of onlookers cheered revving engines and screeching tires.
On Saturday, worsening wildfire smoke conditions from on-going Oregon and Washington wildfires cast a sepia tone over the popular Rod Run cruise.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A Rod Run attendee holds a sign instructing a passerby to 'Light'em up,' during the classic car event on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Long Beach. Many motorists were happy to oblige.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Classic cars compete in the 20th annual slow drag in Ilwaco. John Vetter, driving a 1966 Chevy Caprice, pictured on left, won the event.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The first official event of the weekend kicked off Friday in Ilwaco, where the 20th annual slow drag competition drew a crowd camped along Howerton Avenue.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Attendees with a front-row view watch a close finish in the slow drag competition.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The 20th annual slow drag was held Friday in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The blinking-light intersections at Pacific and Bolstad, pictured, and Pacific and Sid Snyder served as unofficial gathering spots, where crowds of onlookers cheered revving engines and screeching tires.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Rod Run attendees watch as a classic car passes through downtown Long Beach on Saturday.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Car aficionados of all ages converged for the 39th annual Rod Run.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A party atmosphere permeated Rod Run weekend, with many attendees eager to bare it all.
A driver is marked with a white dot after losing a heat in the slow drag event.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Howerton Avenue was a popular destination for the slow drag competition on Friday.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Astoria Clowns participated in the slow drag competition.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Participants in the slow drag near the finish line on Friday in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Slow drag participants rejoice after winning a heat.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A woman driving Ford V8 riddled with bullet holes — a replica of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde car — participates in the slow drag competition.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The 'Church Ladies' hold onto their hats during the slow drag competiton.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Attendees watch as slow drag participants compete on Friday in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Classic cars compete in the slow drag on Friday in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Slow drag participants line up during the event.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Slow drag participants approach the starting line.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Slow drag participants line up near Safe Coast Seafoods prior to the event on Friday, Sept. 9 in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Classic cars and trucks of nearly every make and model line Pacific Avenue during the popular Rod Run cruise on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — It was a weekend of chrome, rumbling engines, fast cars and a slow drag.
The 39th annual Rod Run took center stage last weekend, drawing thousands of car aficionados from the around the Pacific Northwest for a weekend of car-related revelry.
The popular classic car show, held last Saturday and Sunday and hosted by the Beach Barons Car Club, capped a full summer of events, some returning for the first time following a two-year covid-related hiatus. After a somewhat modest start for registered early entries at the Wilson Field grounds in Ocean Park, interest soared with an unofficial estimate of well over 900 participating vehicles.
The first related event purred into life Friday in Ilwaco, where the 20th annual slow drag competition drew a crowd camped along Howerton Avenue.
John Vetter, driving a 1966 Chevy Caprice, was crowned champion, and will be immortalized on a t-shirt by artist Don Nisbett, who honors the winner with the artwork each year.
As usual, official Rod Run entries were greatly supplemented by others who brought their cherished vehicles to the beach for an end-of-summer bash. Streets, highways and businesses were packed.
On Saturday, worsening smoky conditions from ongoing Oregon and Washington wildfires cast a sepia tone over the popular Rod Run cruise, where hundreds in classic cars departed from Wilson Field in Ocean Park and drove south along Sandridge before looping back through Long Beach on Pacific Avenue. Thousands gathered along the route, many waving from driveways, some piled in pickup beds and countless others lining streets in lawn chairs.
The blinking-light intersections at Pacific and Bolstad and Pacific and Sid Snyder served as unofficial gathering spots, where crowds of onlookers cheered revving engines and screeching tires. One person waved a sign imploring motorists to "Light 'em up." Many obliged, including one driver whose antics caught the attention of nearby police officers, who issued a verbal warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.