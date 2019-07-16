KNAPPTON — The beaver tail was good, but the whale blubber was savored, especially compared to their daily ration of dog meat.

A look into the daily life, experiences — and diet — of the Lewis and Clark expedition was detailed in an interactive “Living History” program at the Knappton Cove Heritage Center over the weekend.

Glen Allison, center, of Pasco portrayed Capt. Meriwether Lewis.
Buy Now

Glen Allison, center, of Pasco portrayed Capt. Meriwether Lewis.

The two-day event took place Saturday and Sunday, where costumed members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians demonstrated tools and skills used during the Lewis and Clark expedition, including handling flintlock firearms, camp cooking, starting fires with flint and steel, making clothing and canoe paddles.

Anton Dmitriev, center, tries out a wooden yoke, a primitive tool used to carry pails of water.
Buy Now

Anton Dmitriev, center, tries out a wooden yoke, a primitive tool used to carry pails of water.

The presentation focused on the “Corps of Northwestern Discovery,” which Lewis and Clark led from St. Louis to the mouth of the Columbia River and back with help from Sacagawea and a U.S. Army unit of 31 men in the early 1800s.

Salt, as it would have appeared after being extracted using early, rudimentary methods
Buy Now

Salt as it would have appeared after being extracted using early rudimentary methods during the Lewis and Clark expedition.

Knappton Cove, which served as a U.S. quarantine station during an intense period of immigration from 1899 to 1939, is on the route Lewis and Clark traveled to the Pacific Ocean in late 1805.

Tags

Luke Whittaker is a staff writer for Coast River Business Journal and the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or lwhittaker@crbizjournal.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.