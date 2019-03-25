LONG BEACH — Barella’s Barber Shop owner Gail Barella wants to give back to the community.
Barella’s will be accepting clothing and sports gear for boys and young men.
“I want every young man to feel good about himself,” Barella said. “I hope the Long Beach community will be willing to help.”
Donated items will go into a community closet inside the shop. Boys and young men can come to Barella’s, pick up clothing and get a free haircut for special occasions such as dances or sports games, Barella said.
Requested items include sports gear, cleats, dress shirts, slacks, blazers and suits.
Barella’s opened in early March. The shop provides haircuts for boys and men. Barella has worked as a licensed barber in Washington and Oregon for 13 years.
Barella’s is located at 408 Pacific Avenue. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Questions about the donation closet can be directed to 360-777-3031.
