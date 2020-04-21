ILWACO — A local seafood company is dipping into their salmon stockpile to help feed school kids in need.
Fishpeople Seafood, a purveyor of sustainable seafood with partnerships with processors in Alaska, Oregon and Washington —including locally at Ilwaco Landing— donated dozens of boxes of smoked salmon jerky on Monday, April 20 to Ilwaco High School.
“We wanted to part of the school lunch program to help kids getting lunches at home,” said Ilwaco Landing co-owner Mike Shirley.
Ilwaco Landing employees Tanner Hoven and Craig Smith carried the full pallet of smoked Alaska salmon jerky to the meal-delivery staging area in the lobby of the school, adding to a growing collection of goods already set for distribution. The donation will be used to supplement meals being delivered by the district.
“We’re doing whatever we can to help feed the children,” Smith said.
The smoked, all-natural Alaskan salmon jerky, packaged individually in 2-ounce bags, was originally destined for store shelves in grocers such as Whole Foods Market, but Shirley had the inventory pulled out of storage to help kids in need in Pacific, Tillamook and Multnomah counties.
“We’re utilizing the resources we have to help those close to us,” Shirley said.
In recent weeks the seafood processor has donated thousands of pounds of Dungeness crab to local businesses and service providers including post office, Coast Guard, and volunteer fire department personnel. Shirley is planning more donations in the coming weeks, including donating frozen salmon portions.
“It’s all about our community and making sure our kids are fed. This is a tough time for everyone,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.