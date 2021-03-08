This Thursday marks 10 years to the day since a megathrust earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered a devastating tsunami, leaving more than 20,000 people dead. In Pacific County, residents watched with bated breath.
While coastal communities in North America were ultimately spared from the carnage experienced along the eastern Japanese coast on March 11, 2011, the event halfway around the world left an indelible mark on those in Pacific County tasked with preparing for an event of the same magnitude to strike along our shores.
For Stephanie Fritts, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency director from 1996 to 2016, her most vivid memory from that day was watching the early coverage of the tsunami’s destruction on CNN — and the waiting that ensued.
“We were just sitting and watching and trying to decide if this was going to be truly something momentous when it reaches the West Coast,” Fritts recalled. “So it was horrifying to sit and watch all those videos and think, ‘Oh my gosh, if this hits here, what will be left?’”
PCEMA’s current director, Scott McDougall, had just retired over health concerns as fire marshal of the Raymond Fire Department in 2011. He joined PCEMA as the agency’s deputy director in 2014, and took over as director in 2017 following Fritts’ retirement.
McDougall already had an interest in tsunamis at the time, and wasn’t too concerned about north county being significantly impacted by a distant-source tsunami that had originated thousands of miles away. But he knew that the right conditions could allow for a wave several feet high and have “significant impacts” all along the peninsula.
A wake-up call
For Fritts and McDougall, the devastation and loss of life caused by the tsunami 10 years ago was a wake-up call in how they’ve prepared for an event of a similar scale hitting closer to home. Japan is credited as being among the most prepared and educated countries when it comes to tsunamis, but not even they were ready for the destruction caused by the magnitude 9.0 to 9.1 earthquake that day.
“One of the things that we learned from Japan was that they had prepared for their most likely scenario, and what they got was a once in 2,500-year event,” McDougall said. “And so as well-prepared as they were, if there was an issue in terms of preparation that the Japanese had, it was the fact that they got something worse than they thought they might get … People got where they needed to be, and some people discovered that it just wasn’t enough.”
In turn, McDougall said one of the most important lessons PCEMA gleaned from the 2011 tsunami was that they, too, needed to shift their approach from preparing for the most likely scenario to preparing for the “worst reasonable case scenario” — everything short of a meteor landing off our coast that could put all of Pacific County underwater, essentially.
“The original tsunami maps that were drawn for the Long Beach Peninsula were much less bleak than the tsunami maps that have been drawn now,” McDougall said. “And that really is based on the fact that we have to plan for the [2,500-year event] rather than something less.”
Changing the mindset
One of the hardest things Fritts and McDougall have encountered in the job is changing the defeatist, fatalistic mindset some residents seem to have when it comes to the prospect of a tsunami hitting our shores, or the belief that something like what happened in Japan would never happen here.
“My number one goal is to help people get away from the idea that it’s just bend over and kiss it goodbye, or that it’s never going to happen here,” McDougall said. “Neither one of those are accurate statements.”
To try and combat that approach, PCEMA has worked to create a multi-layered early warning system, including the Pacific County All Hazard Alert Broadcast outdoor sirens that were installed more than a decade ago. The problem Fritts ran into during her tenure, she said, is that people seemed to think the sirens should be the be-all and end-all to preparing for a tsunami, rather than just one piece of a multi-faceted approach.
“You can’t rely on just one source of warning, and the public really seems to miss that point … In my tenure, I felt like that was still an obstacle when I left,” Fritts said.
The belief that there’s nothing to be done should a tsunami strike seems to be especially prevalent among the retired, 65-plus population on the peninsula, Fritts said.
“We do have a big percentage of our population here that’s over 65, retired, they were happy with their lives,” Fritts said. “I mean, honestly, I guess the message I got is they would feel comfortable with that, but as a public safety official I did not feel comfortable with that.”
For her own part, Fritts, a Surfside resident, has a plan in place to evacuate to higher ground and outside the projected inundation area should the worst-case scenario come to fruition. The plan includes keeping a supply of food and water stored at her house should she need to leave in a hurry. She’s also timed how long it would take her to get to safety by foot if she were in low-lying Long Beach when disaster struck.
“I just don’t find that we can motivate very many people to consider all their options, and actually practice it and take their survival — and the fact that they can survive — more seriously,” Fritts said.
The next 10 years
With an early-warning system in place, attention in recent years has turned to the prospect of building vertical evacuation towers at locations in Pacific County where finding natural high ground or moving further inland isn’t a quick, viable option.
In 2019, the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe received a $2.2 million FEMA grant and set aside $1 million of its own money as a local match to build a vertical evacuation tower. The tower was initially expected to be completed by last fall, but delays have pushed the expected completion date to later this year.
A feasibility study was completed in 2019 for Pacific County Fire District No. 1 concluded that a tsunami evacuation tower could provide safe harbor for up to 400 people on land owned by the district in Klipsan Beach at 168th Lane. The proposed tower would be able to double as a training building for the fire district when not being used for emergency purposes.
While the study showed that the logistics of building an evacuation tower at the site is feasible, being able to pay for the project came at a steep price — $8 million on the low end of the spectrum, and $13.5 million on the high end. Federal and state assistance could cover between 75% to 90% of the cost of the project, but it would still leave the local cost anywhere from $800,000 to $3.38 million.
Fire district officials told the Observer in 2020 that the financial gap “is too large for our agency,” and that the grant-funded study was meant to “explore the idea and start the conversation of what is possible.”
Maintaining momentum
For McDougall, keeping up the momentum and urgency surrounding vertical evacuation towers in the community is a critical piece in the march to being better prepared against a tsunami. He’s hopeful that seeing the Shoalwater Bay evacuation tower, once it’s completed, will be a catalyst for getting more towers erected locally.
“I’m really looking forward to them completing that because that’s the kind of thing that’s going to help kickstart projects for us, people seeing that there is a broader advantage and that these things are aesthetically pleasing and functional,” McDougall said.
As peninsula fire district officials admitted last year, both McDougall and Fritts acknowledged that the biggest hurdle to making evacuation towers a reality in Pacific County is the almighty dollar.
“I mean, the federal government is not going to just bring more money here, and dump it at Scott’s door,” Fritts said. “But at some point in time, I do feel like there is an opportunity and there will be an opportunity to do something. When? I have no idea.”
For McDougall, getting people to understand that there’s going to have to be some buy-in locally is a big piece of making more of these life-saving towers a reality.
“You could get 75% funding pretty easily, but it’s getting that last 25%,” McDougall said. “We’re not going to get it paid for completely. We’re going to have to invest in ourselves a little bit.”
