RAYMOND — Christopher M. Childress, 35 of Raymond, is being held in the Pacific County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after being arrested and charged with first-degree child molestation.
The allegations, according to police, are part of long-term inappropriate behavior with minors by the suspect.
According to court records, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Nov. 21 to the report of a child molestation incident near Menlo.
The victim’s mother reportedly was told by her child that Childress had done something inappropriate, and he was asked to leave immediately on Nov. 21.
The allegations outlined in the probable cause statement accuse Childress of pulling down his pants and forcing the child to touch his genitals. The victim recounted the incident during a forensic interview by Children Advocacy Services in Raymond.
‘The interviewer advised in her professional opinion [that] she believed [that the victim] was being truthful regarding the allegations,” the responding deputy wrote. He also observed the interview from a separate room.
According to the same court records, the deputy was informed by the victim’s mother that Childress and his girlfriend moved back to Raymond approximately five years ago.
Childress’ girlfriend, whose name is being withheld, spoke with the victim’s mother through Facebook Messenger and suggested there were other allegations against him.
“Since the time of the initial report, other individuals have come forward reporting similar accusations and information regarding [Childress] being sexually abusive to other minors, as well as previous friends/associates [of his],” the deputy stated in his report.
Childress was arrested on Dec. 14, appeared for an arraignment on Dec. 17, and entered a plea of not guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.