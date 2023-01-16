LONG BEACH — A critical outreach event on the peninsula returns later this month, with the tenth annual Project Community Connect set for next Thursday at the Elks Lodge in Long Beach.
The yearly event, put on by Peninsula Poverty Response, connects no- and low-income residents with free goods, services and a host of local, state, federal and nonprofit agencies. This year’s event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 110 Pacific Ave. in Long Beach.
Along with a free warm meal and haircut, attendees will receive help accessing SNAP benefits, housing assistance and veterans and educational services, along with free medical, dental, vision and veterinary services. Guides will be on hand to help visitors navigate the event, which has been a fixture on the peninsula for a decade running.
Vendors at past Project Community Connects include the Pacific County Health and Human Services Department, Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics, Willapa Behavioral Health, Crisis Support Network, Coastal Community Action Program, WorkSource, His Supper Table, Lions Club, Pacific County Veterans Advisory Board, American Legion, Timberland Regional Library, Pacific County Immigrant Support, South Pacific County Humane Society, Olympic Area Agency on Aging, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, and local food banks.
Event organizers are looking for volunteers and vendors for this year’s event. Full and half-day volunteer positions are available, which include serving as a guide, helping set up and take down the event, prepping meals, and assisting with pets, haircuts and medical services.
