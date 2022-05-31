SOUTH BEND — Residents continue to urge Pacific County Commissioners to ban consumer fireworks along the Long Beach Peninsula, where they have jurisdiction outside of Long Beach and Ilwaco city limits. More than two dozen residents attended the commissioners’ May 24 meeting.
Commissioner Lisa Olsen was the only board member in attendance. As a result, only public comment was taken. The second half and complete commission meeting was held May 26 and allowed opportunity for additional public comment.
Voicing concerns
The debate over whether to ban or continue to allow fireworks along the peninsula and other county-controlled lands has heated up over the past couple of months. Any decision by commissioners would not take effect until at least July 2023 if voted on, approved, and signed by June 28.
Better Beaches and Byways members attended the meeting and submitted 150 letters from residents asking commissioners to approve an ordinance banning fireworks from Leadbetter Point to Ilwaco. The letters will be part of the official public record.
The reasoning for this outpouring primarily boiled down to wildfire risk, environmental impacts, and general displeasure with fireworks and the tourism crowd they bring to the peninsula.
“It is time to put to end the fire danger mayhem and the environmental damage from occurring,” one resident said along with more than a dozen others who echoed the theme, “the whole thing has gone out of control.”
Under restrictions approved at the commissioners’ Dec. 14, 2021 meeting, starting in the summer of 2023 sale and purchase of consumer fireworks will be cut back to July 1-4. Use and discharge of fireworks will be allowed from July 2-4. Under previous rules, sale and use of fireworks will be allowed this year from June 28 through July 5.
The revised ordinance also allows for an emergency ban to be implemented on fireworks in any given year if wildfire danger is high or the state has imposed a burn ban.
Riverdale Park
The baseball hub for spring and early summer seasons in the north county region centers around the Riverdale Park ball fields in Raymond. T-ball all the way up to high school baseball teams use the field for practices and games. The location also sports the Raymond School District’s batting cage.
According to Olsen, a group of residents approached the county with a request to work toward acquiring one or multiple grants to upgrade the complex.
“[They] are working to secure some pretty ambitious grants to renovate the Riverdale ball fields,” Olsen said. “To create an actual T-ball field and kind of resuscitate some; everything kind of comes from a hub with an announcer’s stand and a concession area.”
“It’s really ambitious, and if they are successful, it could be a really neat addition to the neighborhood and the north [county communities,]” Olsen added before she and Commissioner Frank Wolfe voted 2-0 to approve the request.
Supplemental budget
Olsen and Wolfe voted to approve Supplemental Budget Number 3 for a total of $329,392, which significantly consists of risk-management insurance. Of the supplemental budget, $128,122 will be recouped via grants for a vegetation management position to combat green crab and a nurse for the health department.
“Nobody likes to pay for insurance, but nobody likes to be without it,” Olsen said, before adding that $50,000 in supplemental funding will be for cleanup.
“That is us having to use your taxpayer dollars to pick up garbage that people leave out that nobody else is accountable for, like abandoned RVs full of crap and boats and dumped garbage,” she added.
The Department of Community Development has been upping pressure on illegal dumpers and is proactively working to combat the issue, but has limited resources, according to county officials.
