OCEAN PARK — A trailer fire in the midst of a raging wind and rainstorm Sunday morning claimed the life of a 16-year-old peninsula girl.
This inferno was the most traumatic of three structure fires extinguished Jan. 2-3 by Pacific County Fire District No. 1 personnel.
Fire crews were called out at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday to the first and worst blaze at a trailer park in the 2200 block of 227th Place. Firefighters arrived within about five minutes. They knew one or more people were trapped in the older single-wide mobile home, about half of which was burning.
“Fire crews attempted to control the wind-driven fire, but were unable to make entry into the area the victim was last seen due to the intensity of the fire,” Fire Chief Jacob Brundage said in a news release posted on Facebook.
The girl wasn’t able to get out and died as a result of the fire, while her father did survive with serious injuries, for which he was transported to Ocean Beach Hospital. In deference to the family, names are not being disclosed at this time. As of noon Dec. 4, no funeral arrangements or fundraising effort had been announced.
“Our deepest sincere condolences go to the family and friends of the teenage female and her family,” Brundage wrote.
The fire investigation is still ongoing and is led by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, which did not return numerous calls seeking additional information.
The second structure fire was called in at about 7:30 p.m. and involved a single-wide mobile home the 3400 block of 281st Street. The property occupant arrived at her home to the sound of smoke detectors sounding, and the smell of smoke. Fire crews arrived a short time later and found that the furnace had malfunctioned, which caused a fire in the floor.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and ventilate the home of smoke by about 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were dispatched yet again just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 24800 block of Ash Place. Callers reported a detached garage on fire, threatening an adjacent residence and RV. Fire crews arrived eight minutes later and found a 600-square-foot garage with heavy smoke showing from the building. Crews were able to confine the fire to the garage and wrapped up the job by 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was electrical.
Long Beach Fire Department provided mutual aid assistance on all three fires.
