OLYMPIA — The 2022 session of the Washington State Legislature is a short one, but legislators in the 19th District and throughout the state have plenty that they hope to accomplish.
Prior to the start of the legislative session on Jan. 10, the 19th District’s three legislators prefiled a host of bills that provide some insight into the issues that they’ll be advocating for during the 60-day session.
Perhaps the most notable bill relevant to Long Beach Peninsula communities that was filed ahead of time by the trio was from state Rep. Joel McEntire (R-Cathlamet), who is the lead sponsor of House Bill 1638. The bill would amend state law to allow ordinances passed by a city or county that prohibit consumer fireworks to take effect 90 days after adoption.
Under current state law, any fireworks ordinances adopted locally that are more restrictive than state law may not take effect until at least one year after they have been adopted — meaning fireworks prohibitions or restrictions passed by Long Beach, Ilwaco and Pacific County in recent months may not take effect until the 2023 Fourth of July holiday. If HB 1638 were to become law during this year’s legislative session, Ilwaco’s ordinance that bans consumer fireworks would be able to go into effect in time for this year’s Fourth of July.
The bill that is being proposed by McEntire and is currently co-sponsored by eight other legislators — seven Democrats and one Republican — would also allow a city or county, after consulting with local fire officials, to enact emergency bans on consumer fireworks “when the environmental conditions make the risk of fireworks causing an uncontrolled fire high and other temporary prohibitions on fire, burning, or use of combustibles are in effect.”
McEntire told the Longview Daily News that it was constituents in Pacific County who requested him to support the fireworks measures in the bill. He said that the faster turnaround time the bill affords for cities and counties to enforce their ordinances gives communities more control and autonomy on the issue.
Other billsBills that were also prefiled ahead of the session’s start by McEntire, state Rep. Jim Walsh (R-Aberdeen) or state Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) include:
- HB 1588, sponsored by Walsh, would restore the ability for law enforcement officers to engage in vehicular pursuits, if the person poses a threat to the safety of others. Under HB 1054 that was signed into law in 2021, vehicular pursuits are only permitted if there is probable cause that a person in the vehicle has committed a violent offense, sex offense, is driving under the influence, or poses an “imminent” threat to the safety of others.
- HB 1589, sponsored by Walsh, would allow law enforcement officers to use physical force against a person when necessary to: prevent or protect against criminal conduct, even if probable cause does not exist to make an arrest; effect a detention or an arrest; take a person into custody; protect against an imminent threat of bodily harm to the officer, another person, or the person against whom force is being used.
- HB 1633, sponsored by Walsh, would create a “family empowerment scholarship program” that would annually award 100,000 scholarships of $10,000 each to parents of eligible students who are home-schooled or are enrolled in a private school.
- HB 1775, sponsored by McEntire and also co-sponsored by Walsh, would introduce a new grant program to provide necessary funding for small school districts — with a total enrollment of no more than 1,000 students that struggle to raise enough funds to support construction modernization projects.
- SB 5493, sponsored by Wilson, would reinstate the renewable energy system incentive program that began in 2017, with a focus on providing $110 million for solar installations in residential-scale systems.
- SB 5495, sponsored by Wilson, would forbid any scrap metal business from entering into a transaction to purchase a catalytic converter, or metal from a catalytic converter, from any person who is not a commercial enterprise or owner of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.