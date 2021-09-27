LONG BEACH — Once-a-decade redistricting efforts in Washington state began in earnest last week, with the Washington State Redistricting Commission releasing proposed legislative maps from each of the commission’s four voting members.
The members of the bipartisan commission — two members were appointed by Democrats in the Washington State Legislature, and two were appointed by Republicans — released maps that varied considerably over how to best go about redrawing the state’s legislative districts. But one thing the commissioners seemed to agree on is that southwest Washington’s 19th District will likely not see any drastic changes.
The redistricting commission released the proposed legislative maps on Sept. 21, and unveiled the congressional maps a week later on Sept. 28, just after the Observer’s print deadline. Each of the four legislative maps proposed by the commissioners place all of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties in the 19th District, as well as parts of Grays Harbor, Lewis and Cowlitz counties.
With the commission using 2020 Census data that was released last month, the 19th District was verified as the least-populated of the state’s 49 legislative districts. With a deficit of roughly 13,000 people from the average population size each legislative district must be near to ensure proportional representation, the district is guaranteed to pick up new communities during the 2021 redistricting process.
Differing plans
The proposal from April Sims, secretary treasurer of the Washington State Labor Council AFL-CIO and the House Democratic Caucus appointee to the commission, would see the 19th District cede both Aberdeen and Montesano to the Olympic Peninsula-based 24th District, while picking up the likes of Elma and McCleary in southeastern Grays Harbor County. Her proposal would also see the 19th encompass all of western Lewis County, straddling but never extending beyond Interstate 5. The southernmost portion of the district would also be extended into and beyond Kalama in Cowlitz County.
Aberdeen and Montesano would also be drawn into the 24th District under the proposed map from Brady Piñero Walkinshaw, a businessman, former legislator and the Senate Democratic Caucus appointee. Walkinshaw’s map extends further into Lewis County than Sims’ map, picking up places such as Napavine and crossing I-5 in some instances, while also picking up more of rural southeastern Grays Harbor County.
Both Sims’ and Walkinshaw’s map would result in the 19th District becoming more friendly toward Republicans, while also helping Democratic efforts in the 24th by having it absorb the more liberal-leaning Aberdeen, as well as Montesano.
Under the map from House Republican Caucus appointee Paul Graves, a lawyer and former legislator, the 19th would retain Aberdeen but lose Montesano, and extend along the coast into the communities of Ocean Shores, Ocean City and Copalis Beach. The district would also take in Hoquiam, which neighbors Aberdeen to the west, and extend wholly into western Lewis County — but not quite reach I-5.
The map from Senate Republican Caucus appointee Joe Fain, President and CEO of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and another former legislator, is the only proposed map that doesn’t see the 19th encompass all of western Lewis County. Fain proposes keeping both Aberdeen and Montesano in the district, while expanding into all of rural northern Cowlitz County, picking up the unincorporated communities of Toutle, Silver Lake, Kid Valley and Saint Helens.
Walsh office in play
By taking Aberdeen out of the 19th, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, could be forced to run in the more liberal 24th District if he wishes to remain in the legislature. State law requires legislative candidates to be registered to vote in the district they seek to represent, meaning Walsh, if Democrats have their way, would have to either run in the 24th, likely against an incumbent legislator, or move back into the newly drawn 19th.
While Washington’s redistricting process has traditionally tried to protect, rather than displace, incumbents, that has yet to be the case so far this year. Graves’ proposed map is the most aggressive of the four commissioners, and would move 25 Democrats out of their districts. With three of the four commissioners needed to agree to a map, closed-door horse-trading to protect some incumbent legislators from being left out in the cold is virtually a given in the coming weeks.
If an agreement cannot be reached by the commission, the redistricting responsibility would fall to the Washington State Supreme Court, which would have until March 1 of next year to adopt a state redistricting plan.
In 2011, Republicans, led by former U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton, were perceived then — and now —as having gotten the better of the commission’s Democrats. But with a state Supreme Court that’s viewed as one of the most ideologically liberal courts in the country, Democrats on the 2021 commission may hold more of the bargaining chips this time around.
