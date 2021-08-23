If it wasn’t for the ongoing covid-19 pandemic that has ramped up this summer, this year could be classified under one term: heatwave. Washington state has felt at times like it was the Sahara Desert with daytime high temperatures reaching triple digits for multiple days straight.
Pacific County alone reported a high temperature of 113F in Raymond on June 27, and the majority of the county reached 100 or above and merciless nighttime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. For a day or two in mid-August, temps in much of the county’s interior again cracked 100F. Many residents are crying for mercy. Well, mother nature might be listening after all.
Prediction
Cliff Mass, renowned meteorologist and a University of Washington professor, and other climate experts announced a likely La Niña winter forecast for the lurking winter.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center on Aug. 12 pegged the odds of a La Niña prevailing in November, December and January at 69%. This was one of their earliest predictions for a cold winter for the Pacific Northwest in quite some time.
Most likely, the La Niña will be weak, according to NOAA, though the agency estimated the chances of a moderate La Niña at 1-in-3 and a strong La Niña at 1-in-10.
On Aug. 20, Mass predicted that the round after round of heatwaves are more than likely over for 2021.
“The chances of a significant warm spell, with temperatures over 90F west of the Cascades and over 100F in eastern Washington, is becoming increasingly unlikely, based on the latest forecasts,” he said on his popular weather blog.
“Then consider the time of the year. The sun is rapidly weakening now, and nights are lengthening quickly. And in addition, the atmosphere has switched into what I call a La Niña pattern, with a big ridge of high pressure offshore, with cooler northerly flow over the West Coast,” he added.
Cutoff point is lurking
For at least the next week or two, Mass and other forecasters aren’t expecting any major heat in the region. Temperatures are expected to remain near seasonal normals with several days below normal. The date to watch for, according to Mass, is Sept. 15, which historically is the cutoff point for abnormally hot weather.
In addition to weaker sunlight and longer nights, “the jet stream is strengthening, bringing cooler weather in,” Mass said during his weekly podcast. “So at that point, Sept. 15, the chances of getting any major heat waves or quite frankly weather that would tend to promote fire here becomes much less likely.”
Winter outlook
La Niña is taking a likely hold on our forthcoming winter, which is usually associated with cooler winters and higher precipitation. Our previous winter from 2020-21 was also a La Niña season, and Pacific County had multiple bouts with extreme rainfall and heavy snowfall where some sections received over a foot of snow on several occasions.
“La Niña years tend to be wetter than normal in our region, and between being colder than normal and wetter than normal, we tend to have more snow than normal in the Cascades, and so there’s typically a bountiful snowpack,” Mass said. “And there is a greater than average chance of getting even lowland snow.”
The 2020-21 winter ended up being a moderate La Niña winter, and the current outlook doesn’t suggest or even forecast this year’s strength. Mass notes that the lurking La Niña’s strength isn’t wholly certain and that we are waiting for the “atmospheric dice” but predicts we will undoubtedly be wetter, cooler, and snowier.
“At this point,” he said, “the best numerical models, simulation models, and the best statistical models that look at past conditions, all suggest that La Niña will strengthen and the Northwest will enjoy another wet, snowy winter.”
