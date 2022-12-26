Logan Roush dives into the brisk waters of Black Lake during the 10th annual Polar Plunge, a fundraiser to benefit the Ilwaco music program. Looking on are Jeff Chabot and Doug Knutzen of South Pacific County Search and Technical Rescue.
On their final evening as owners of The Depot, Nancy Gorshe and Michael Lalewicz did as they done for nearly the past 20 years. Nancy greeted eager guests at the door while chef Michael was busy in the back kitchen, grilling ribeyes and pan-searing rockfish.
The Chinook Observer is widely known for our many years of remarkable photographs, which have won hundreds of awards.
Luke Whittaker, our current senior reporter/photographer, is Washington State Photographer of the Year for 2022. He is adept at catching critical moments during breaking news events, decisive plays in sports action and human emotion in a wide range of news settings.
The photos we’ve selected to feature in this year-end retrospective include award winners, but in many cases are simply the editor’s favorites. We hope you enjoy them.
