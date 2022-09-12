On stage at the Peninsula Performing Arts Center, artist Sue Svendsen presents her original watercolor/dry pigment artwork titled “Back from the Depths.” Actual 40th Garlic Festival posters are displayed on a music stand, fitting to Sue and Bill Svendsen’s performance venue. The official unveiling and the start of poster sales are set for Sept. 17 at 10:15 a.m. on the festival grounds at Port of Peninsula.
OCEAN PARK — This year’s 40th NW Garlic Festival will have a different flavor, organizers say. It is still garlic, but a little more has been added.
The Garlic Festival crew is incorporating a bit of harvest time and fall into the mix; a change that will be built on in future years. The Sept. 17 and 18 dates are timed just right to kick off the holiday season and vendors have been asked to add holiday entertaining and holiday gift options to their wares. Emphasizing an easy going, down home atmosphere for the return of the festival — the first since 2019 — the crew invites festival guests to pop beach chairs in their car trunks and plan to enjoy take-away-plates and delicious nibbles from the booths while being serenaded by local musicians.
The performance stage highlights the historic May West stage and the bustling port and breathtaking Willapa Bay are the backdrops of the festival. The iconic oyster dredge is permanently docked at the Port of Peninsula’s Pavilion Park, located at 3311 275th Street, Ocean Park. The well-loved event runs Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance is free with parking available on the west side of Sandridge Road. Handicap parking is close to the festival entrance. At the entry, visitors are invited to find their region on a large color-coded map and then plop appropriately colored balls into containers to show just where the majority of the crowd hails from.
Another new touch is the unveiling of the 40th NW Garlic Poster and the opening of poster sales. This year the winning artist will be announced at 10:15 a.m. on opening day. At that time, poster sales start and bids are opened for the silent auction of the framed original. All limited-edition posters are signed, numbered and protectively packaged. Their price is $20 and may be paid for with cash or check. The silent auction runs until 2 p.m. on Sunday, when the winning bid is announced. A portion of proceeds from these sales will be donated to FOOPS (Friends of Ocean Park School).
This year’s bold and splashy poster has eight reasons to love it: Wine, garlic (of course), French bread, a charismatic character, sealife-influenced colors, humor, an engaging artist and good vibes. Sue Svendsen is the winning artist and is no stranger to creative endeavors. Prior to moving to the peninsula, she served on the Clark County Arts Council. Ten years ago, she and her husband Bill moved their two-year-old musical performance company into their now permanent building. Peninsula Performing Arts Center is a live music venue in north Long Beach, with a large and loyal audience. Sometime during the past 10 years, Sue found time to become a Long Beach City Council member and start watercolor classes. Describing herself as “just a doodler,” after classes she moved into the arts world. She will be on hand during the unveiling at the festival.
Vendors from past festivals are coming back. Bay City Sausage (delicious sausages and crowd-favorite turkey legs), Garlic Gourmay, Olivers Gourmet, Boondocks Vintique, Creative Aarts, Peninsula Arts Association, Soap with a Twist, The Grater Good and Fresh Perspective bring fantastic artisan items and delicious garlic-enhanced food and seasonings.
Some local nonprofits are also offering fun garlic themed items for fundraisers and membership enticements. Camp Victory for Children delights visitors with its garlic themed Photo OP stand, Peace of Mind Pacific County will have garlic stress balls onboard, and Village Club brings back their Garlic Festival Survivor Kits. Newcomer nonprofit is the Appelo Archives Center offering Finnish garlic soup. Other new vendors include: The Columbia Bar (energy bar), Manja Creations Artisan Foods, from Ilwaco Tre-Fin Day Boat Seafood, fresh garlic from Willapa River Farms, seasonings from Oregon Flavor Rack, local author Jan Bono, Breeyn Face Painting and The Crafty Lady.
Also coming back is Olympic Mountain Ice Cream — they make famous garlic ice cream!
Live music provided by local musicians:
• Greg Parke (Saturday 3 to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
• Steve Frost (Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) and
• The Peninsula Guitar Trio (Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 2 to 4 p.m.)
Pacific County Fire District #1 will be on site to keep everyone healthy and to remind everyone of their annual Toys for Peninsula Kids program. The Port of Peninsula is the venue host and the Ocean Park Area Chamber produces the event. It’s the first time out with the new date and already wonderful new options have been discovered. September is the doorway to fall’s harvest and the beginning of holiday gift shopping — a crisp energy is in the air, it is a perfect time to savor all things garlic. For more information visit OPWA.com. See you there!
