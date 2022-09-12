Sue Svendsen

On stage at the Peninsula Performing Arts Center, artist Sue Svendsen presents her original watercolor/dry pigment artwork titled “Back from the Depths.” Actual 40th Garlic Festival posters are displayed on a music stand, fitting to Sue and Bill Svendsen’s performance venue. The official unveiling and the start of poster sales are set for Sept. 17 at 10:15 a.m. on the festival grounds at Port of Peninsula.

OCEAN PARK — This year’s 40th NW Garlic Festival will have a different flavor, organizers say. It is still garlic, but a little more has been added.

The Garlic Festival crew is incorporating a bit of harvest time and fall into the mix; a change that will be built on in future years. The Sept. 17 and 18 dates are timed just right to kick off the holiday season and vendors have been asked to add holiday entertaining and holiday gift options to their wares. Emphasizing an easy going, down home atmosphere for the return of the festival — the first since 2019 — the crew invites festival guests to pop beach chairs in their car trunks and plan to enjoy take-away-plates and delicious nibbles from the booths while being serenaded by local musicians.

