Fifty new tsunami sirens installed by the Washington Emergency Management Division have completed the statewide tsunami siren network and will help make the coast a safer place. These include three new sirens in Pacific County and one with the Shoalwater Bay Tribe.
The new All-Hazard Alert Broadcast (AHAB) sirens are filling critical gaps in the tsunami warning infrastructure. Without the funding from the Washington state Legislature and the hard work and dedication of partners across Western Washington, completing the siren network could have taken another 20 years.
There are now 122 sirens on the Washington coast, which are run and maintained by the state. The state installed the first siren in 2005, and over the next 15 years, brought that number to 72. The last 50 sirens took about two years to install, which is an unprecedented achievement. View a map of the sirens at this link: mil.wa.gov/tsunami#sirens.
New sirens include:
• Shoalwater Bay Tribe
• Ilwaco Marina
• Long Beach Peninsula, Pacific Park, Cranberry Beach Road
• Long Beach Peninsula, Pacific Park, 145th Place
This week, more than 100 stakeholders will conduct a seminar and workshop exercise looking at the threat a tsunami could have on Washington state, according to a WEMD press release. The sirens will not be activated during the exercise. It will take place virtually with assistance from federal, state, tribal and local government leaders, as well as emergency management, the private sector and other key coastal partners discussing tsunami alerting and response.
The AHAB tsunami sirens are intended to act as an outdoor tsunami alerting method for people and communities on or near the beach who may not otherwise have access to other official alerting methods via radio, TV or their smartphones. This is especially helpful for “distant” tsunami events from places like Alaska, Japan or Southeast Asia. The tsunami sirens are NOT meant to be heard inside. Residents should invest in NOAA Weather Radios to hear tsunami alerts while inside their homes.
The Washington Emergency Management Division coordinated with state, tribal and local partners to identify and fill the tsunami siren gaps for high risk communities. Local partners may decide on their own to add more sirens as the years progress.
“This life-saving project brought together state agencies, tribal, county and city emergency management as well as other important stakeholders to ensure Washington’s coastal communities can be alerted in the event of a tsunami warning,” said Maximilian Dixon, the geologic hazards supervisor for the WEMD.
Dixon also highlighted the work of Robert Purdom of the Washington Emergency Management Division. Purdom has been directly in charge of the maintenance and installation of the sirens for many years and did unprecedented work to ensure the siren network was completed, choosing to delay retirement until he was able to see his job finished.
Dixon says the state’s attention now will be to improve tsunami evacuation route signage, as well as working with local officials on vertical tsunami evacuation structures.
Log In
