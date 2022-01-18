SOUTH BEND — Pacific County officials are still assessing the damage caused by flooding earlier this month that ravaged neighborhoods throughout the county. South Bend was one of the most significantly impacted, and at least one family is without a home.
According to Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall, damage assessments thus far are preliminary but have provided a stark reminder of Mother Nature’s fury.
“Right now total, for both ends of the county, we have identified 86 houses that have some form of damage,” McDougall said. “Of those, there are six we believe have been totally destroyed and three that are severely damaged, and the rest are all [experiencing] minor damage.”
McDougall and other officials are still working on getting a more thorough assessment done for the south county area. The total number of houses damaged during the flooding is expected to increase.
“It will not put us in the threshold for FEMA assistance,” McDougall said. “FEMA will base their threshold for public assistance on houses that are totally destroyed or those with major damage. We aren’t even going to come close to meeting the thresholds for FEMA public assistance.”
Team Rubicon, a veteran-operated non-profit organization that specializes in disaster clean-up known as “muck and gut,” is expected to head into South Bend on Jan. 20 to help clean up efforts. The organization travels all over the country offering assistance.
At least two families, one in the Ward Creek area of Raymond and another in South Bend, have been completely displaced by the floods and are being housed by a United Methodist Church program.
The county commissioners and McDougall are looking at what options are available for damage assistance and expect some affected businesses will qualify for small business assistance loans.
“It’s just too early to tell,” McDougall said in regards to what options there might be. He is expected to spend the coming weeks working on the damage assessment.
McDougall himself worked over 110 hours the week of the floods to keep residents informed and coordinate response efforts.
