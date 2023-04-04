PENINSULA — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is catching heat for how it handled an assault call on March 4 at 12:18 p.m. when a victim walked into Pacific County Fire District No. 1’s Ocean Park station after being beaten up outside a nearby tavern.

Details of the incident were being kept under tight wraps by the sheriff’s office, which denied a public records request for the incident and argued all records were exempt from disclosure because the incident was under active investigation. The alleged perpetrator was named by the victim the same night.

