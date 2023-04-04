PENINSULA — The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office is catching heat for how it handled an assault call on March 4 at 12:18 p.m. when a victim walked into Pacific County Fire District No. 1’s Ocean Park station after being beaten up outside a nearby tavern.
Details of the incident were being kept under tight wraps by the sheriff’s office, which denied a public records request for the incident and argued all records were exempt from disclosure because the incident was under active investigation. The alleged perpetrator was named by the victim the same night.
Dragging heels on records
On March 8, the Chinook Observer submitted a public records request for a copy of the computer-assisted dispatch (CAD printout) log that details the 911 call, radio traffic, and calls made to agencies in timeline order.
The Pacific County Public Records Office responded in a letter dated March 15, estimating that request would take about seven additional days to process with an estimated release day of March 24 because of the active investigation.
“PacCom advises this is an open case and will correspond with the responsible sergeant regarding the call in regards to releasing the call details,” the letter stated.
On March 24, the public records office did not release the document nor did they provide an extension of the time frame, or active investigation denial. The reasoning, according to County Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger, was that sheriff’s office Sgt. Kyle Pettit was blocking the release.
Under the Washington Public Records Act, agencies are required to either release documents on the specified date, issue a letter extending the time frame, deny the request, or else risk being levied fines up to $100 per day if the request is violated.
According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, which has a public records specialty division with an ombudsman who specialize in records violations and answers questions, the CAD report could be withheld only if it contains “intelligence information” or specific investigative records.
However, Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman put an end to the debate on March 27 and ordered the document to be released because there was no legal justification for withholding dispatch records.
The record was released March 30, after another call with Plakinger about the document still being withheld.
Searching for response
The two-page printout documents a quarrel between PacCom and the sheriff’s office that involved more than a dozen phone calls by PacCom attempting to find a deputy who would respond to the incident. The calls began at 12:20 a.m. and the first deputy called back at 12:34 a.m.
According to the CAD printout, Sgt. Kyle Pettit called dispatch back after PacCom left him a message. Instead of responding to the call himself, he requested PacCom attempt to contact two other deputies and Sgt. Nick Zimmerman.
PacCom called Pettit back at 12:44 a.m., and notified him that they were unable to reach any other deputy. Pacific County Fire District No. 1 also contacted dispatch and the log detailed the exchange.
“FD1 called not too happy about the lack of response. I told him that [Pettit] would be giving him a call,” a dispatcher stated in the log.
At 1 a.m., Pettit called PacCom again and requested they attempt to contact another deputy to see if they were available to respond to the call. It’s unclear what action Pettit took following that call.
According to the CAD printout, the victim was “advised to call dispatch in the morning and speak with a deputy then about the situation if he still wished to press charges.”
Office spokesman Cmdr. Michael Parker said April 4 that he will be looking into what happened with regard to the assault response.
Delivered to barred residence
What is known about the events following is an officer from the Long Beach Police Department responded to the fire station at 1:15 a.m. and transported the assault victim to a residence on 259th Lane.
At about 2 a.m., Undersheriff Mike Ray had a call generated for a court-order violation, because the victim was taken to a residence where he was the respondent of a protection order, and requested an officer from the LBPD to assist.
The LBPD officer documented the incident in a report for the call and assistance.
“1A2 asked for assistance with a court violation that would be a mandatory arrest if male subject was located. ‘Officer Safety’ is name screen of subject. This was the same subject that I previously gave a ride home from FD1 building and was not informed by dispatch that the subject was not allowed on the property due to served [domestic violence] no-contact order,” the officer stated.
When Ray and the officer arrived, the man was nowhere to be found.
“Officer safety” flags indicate danger for officers and mean that a person has been assaultive toward law enforcement, threatening, or dangerous. Standard protocol is for a minimum of two officers on a call whenever a subject is flagged.
