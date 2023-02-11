The word snow is popping back up in forecasts for next week but uncertainty remains whether or not it will trickle down to sea level. The European Center for Medium-range Weather Forecasts is predicting at least a dusting on Valentine’s Day.
Over the past two weeks weather has been unseasonably beautiful for the area with daytime highs sitting in the upper 40s to mid 50s for most parts of the county. There’s only been a few days of steady rainfall which gave way to clear skies and sunshine.
Mother Nature apparently decided it's time for a curveball and the National Weather Service is advising residents to keep a keen eye out for major changes next week. Cooler Arctic air is expected to dip into the Pacific Northwest along with precipitation.
The current forecast is consistently pointing towards snow arriving late Monday, Feb. 13 and continuing into midday on Valentine’s Day. Just in the nick-of-time for a nudge for warm cuddles and hot cocoa to celebrate the romantic holiday.
Snow totals estimates thus far are modest, and the majority of Pacific County is forecast to receive less than a half an inch of snow while higher elevations of Willapa Hills, such as eastern Raymond, Menlo, Lebam and Frances, could see up to a few inches of snow.
Raymond and South Bend and southward toward Bay Center could potentially see up to 1-1.5 inches of snow, according to the ECMWF model.
The potential snow event is forecast to peak around noon on Valentines Day and slowly taper off as the afternoon progresses. Accumulated snowfall is also expected to remain for a few days before completely melting away.
According to the NWS Portland, the potential for snow along the coast is currently 15% and 35% for the interior lowlands.
