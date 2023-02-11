Snow possibility

Light snow is possible near sea level in Pacific County early next week. Travel on Oregon Highways 26 and 30 may be challenging at times.

The word snow is popping back up in forecasts for next week but uncertainty remains whether or not it will trickle down to sea level. The European Center for Medium-range Weather Forecasts is predicting at least a dusting on Valentine’s Day.

Over the past two weeks weather has been unseasonably beautiful for the area with daytime highs sitting in the upper 40s to mid 50s for most parts of the county. There’s only been a few days of steady rainfall which gave way to clear skies and sunshine.

