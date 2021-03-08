NASELLE — Lonnie Eaton wears many hats in Naselle.
But he is hanging one up.
Eaton has retired from the Washington State Patrol after 30 years of service.
Colleagues celebrated his three decades in the distinctive blue uniform with cake Thursday plus tributes for his soft-spoken leadership, his example — and his smile.
“It is time to get out,” said Eaton, who is 53. “It has been a great job and career.”
With the exception of the beginning, when he was mentored by experienced officers in the Interstate-5 corridor, Eaton has been assigned to patrol Pacific and Wahkiakum counties.
His smile and football-player physique have been a fixture as he has added 10, three-year yellow service hash-marks to his uniform sleeve.
“I try to be friendly and cordial,” he said, at first self-conscious about talking about himself during an interview then warming to stories about high-speed pursuits.
“I look to do the lowest amount of enforcement to get the job done,” he said. “I have a confidence in myself — you have to have in any law enforcement job. A lot was learned. You get a ‘comfort level,’ learned out on the road.”
‘Cat and mouse’
Eaton was born in South Bend, graduated from Naselle High School in 1985 and earned his bachelor of arts degree in recreation from Eastern Washington University. A role model was Sheriff John Didion, who coached Comets football. “He was a big influence.”
WSP Trooper (later Sheriff) Scott Johnson whetted his appetite with a ride-along. “I knew that he was going to be a perfect fit,” Johnson told guests at Eaton’s retirement party. “If people in the community look for help, Lonnie is the go-to guy.”
Eaton chose March 4 for his retirement because it was the exact 30-year anniversary of the date in 1991 when he signed on as a cadet.
In those days, WSP required recruits to be 6-2. “I had to lose some weight to get into the academy,” he laughed. “I have always been pretty husky.” Comet and Eagles football had conditioned him for vigorous physical exercise and he was familiar with firearms. “I have been a hunter all my life.”
He was assigned to Kelso where freeway duty offered excitement. “If you haven’t hit 100 mph, you are having a bad day,” he said. “I enjoyed that!” He recalled racing to catch a speeding motorcyclist south through Woodland that ended with an arrest on a county road. Another time, he chased four Canadians in their speeding vehicle, stopping them three times in half an hour as they changed drivers after each ticket.
“Right from the get-go, you are the cat and they are the mouse,” he said. “You get excited and then try to calm yourself so that so you can see what’s going on around you.
“It’s excitement, right up to when you close it out and then there’s paperwork to be done — to explain what you did!”
Early fatalities
The stint introduced him to realities of his chosen career — not all traffic encounters end with a fun anecdote.
“I was pretty active and busy,” he said. “We had three fatal collisions and I took the lead on two. It was pretty crazy. I knew that I would be handling things like that. I didn’t think that I would be the lead so soon. But you learn from doing it.”
He and an academy classmate assigned to Kelso benefited from mentors with 15 to 25 years of service. “I really respected those guys,” Eaton said. “Those guys kept me safe and taught me how to do stuff. They helped us out a ton. You have to learn all the little things. The academy isn’t the nitty gritty.”
After eight years, he transferred to Raymond; the WSP detachment office soon moved to Naselle, convenient because parents Bob and Rosalie Eaton and in-laws Tim and Martha Tienharra were local and he wanted his children to attend Naselle schools.
A positive guy
The Naselle Detachment is part of a WSP district based in Bremerton which covers nearly 3,000 miles of highways in seven counties. Even using a conservative estimate, Eaton has patrolled one million miles.
WSP district commander, Capt. James Mjor, commended Eaton’s longevity and example.
“From a very high level, I can say as a district commander, you do not often see one person stay in a profession, one geographical area, and retire after 30 years of public service with the motivation and positive outlook Lonnie has on things,” Mjor said.
“Clearly one for many of us to look up to, mirror our careers after, and attempt to duplicate the Lonnie smile he always has when around him.”
Mjor and Rod Green, district representative from the WSP Troopers Association, made presentations Thursday.
They were joined by Capt. Ron Mead of Bellevue, Eaton’s academy classmate. “He was a big man with a small voice,” Mead chuckled, recalling their first meeting in 1991. “You have left the profession and the agency better for your 30 years’ service.”
Leader in every sense
Sgt. Brad Moon took charge of the detachment about 11 years ago after stints on the Interstate-5 corridor, including Kelso. Back then, Eaton had 20 years in.
One trooper who gave everyone nicknames has somehow dubbed Eaton, “The Colonel.”
“That said a lot to me — that he was a leader, formally and informally,” said Moon, an 18-year veteran of the WSP. In his absence, Eaton has regularly been his first choice to take temporary change.
“He is just a natural leader, a calm and humble person, not easily excitable, and he is good with people at the scene (of an accident),” he said. “It’s not just a motto: ‘service with humility.’”
As technology has added a layer of complexity to law enforcement, Eaton has embraced new methods. “Our computers in cars now are for word processing, tickets, collision reports and we have cameras. He has been able to pick it up and train some of the newer troopers.”
But he excels in personal interactions, he said. “The hole that he will leave behind will be difficult to fill.
“Lonnie is that person you want to talk with an audience and explain complex things,” Moon said, adding that Eaton’s leadership as a “pillar of the community” goes way beyond his work life. “It’s been one of the highlights of my career working with someone of such integrity and dedication to the community.”
Community matters
Eaton coached middle school football for 15 years and has helped his brother Jeff, the high school football coach. He also has coached youth basketball and baseball teams. In 2015, he filled a vacancy on the Naselle-Grays River Valley School Board, perfect timing to tearfully present daughter Taylor with her diploma the following June and son Jacob in 2019. Both were academic high achievers as well as sports standouts. His wife, Kim, teaches special education at Naselle and was the district’s long-time volleyball coach.
Lisa Nelson, Naselle school superintendent, commended Eaton’s continued support for students in his fifth year on the school board. “I appreciate Lonnie’s quiet and thoughtful leadership,” she said.
Eaton is a board member at the Naselle Assembly of God where he serves as a deacon.
“I really appreciate having school board members who are civic minded and involved in other aspects of local leadership, besides the school,” Nelson added. “This demonstrates a commitment to not only our school community, but the larger community as well.”
Thanks for the support
Eaton plans to work next in forest security. As he departs WSP, he is eager to commend those who helped him, plus the agency itself which was supportive as he rehabbed back to full duty after hip replacement surgery.
“I have had good sergeants,” he said, praising Moon. “I’m ending with a good one.” Mentoring a cadet was especially rewarding. “The friendships, getting to know the new guys and work with them a little bit, they are good friendships that I have made through out the years.” Dispatchers deserve credit, too. “They sure watch out for us.” He commended Washington Department of Transportation staff who assist at crash scenes. “I want to say thank-you to all of them.”
Going to miss him
Nikki Footh, who works at the Naselle detachment office, is in her 29th year with the agency. She has served alongside Eaton with the WSP, as well as school and community projects.
“My daughter Haley and his daughter Taylor went into pre-school together and then graduated together in 2016.
“After working with him as many years as I have, he has become one of my best friends in the whole world,” she said. “I am going to miss that guy, that’s for certain.”
After enjoying cake decorated with his badge number, 574, Eaton signed out Thursday with the traditional end-of-watch radio call. While the trooper grumbled he had spent much of his last week filling out retirement paperwork, Moon said Eaton had insisted on responding to two highway wrecks on his final morning, “so he could drive fast with the lights on one last time!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.