PACIFIC COUNTY — Dispatchers in the Pacific County Communications Office professionally handle thousands of 911 calls every year. While most are serious and some involve life-and-death situations, others reflect the occasional absurdities of life on this eccentric coastline.
In a continuation of our long tradition, here are a few of the dispatch summaries that we either found amusing, or which at least reveal the low threshold some people have for calling 911. They are in roughly chronological order, starting with last January.
“Empty packages of boots” were found on private property.
A younger female was reported to be dancing in the roadway, carrying a stick.
Individuals allegedly heading to “buy dope” couldn’t keep their vehicles running and are having to push them to the dope house.
Something “red and chunky” had been dumped in the roadway.
Two chicken-chasing dogs were reported.
It was reported that a female in a blue trench coat was walking in the middle of the road.
Someone reported a small chest freezer set just over the guardrail at the turnout. The caller said he didn’t open it as he’s “seen too many gangster movies as a kid.”
A problem with loose animals, including a pig, goat and 11 chickens was reported.
A turtle weighing more than 200 pounds was reported at a home several doors from its home.
It was reported the “naked guy is back.”
On April 1, someone reported a “fool” on a go-cart.
A public nuisance was reported for people who sound like they are “beating two pieces of wood together all night long.”
Someone reported suspicious females selling welding equipment that “they want gone fast.”
A male with a machete was reported to be chopping weeds, and yelling and cussing.
It was reported that “12 mini Coopers were doing donuts and speeding.”
People “singing for hours” and now howling were reported.
It was reported that an “old cowboy” on a horse was letting his dog run loose in the street. When confronted, the man allegedly told the caller to f*#% off and rode away.
Somebody stole a purse containing cash, along with a box of encyclopedias.
A flower-stealing female was reported.
A guy was reported to be growing marijuana on his roof again.
A man in a sailor hat with a bag of homemade whips wouldn’t leave property when instructed.
Two “full-sized” horses were headed down the road to McDonald’s.
Someone reported a “friend” got locked in the men’s restroom and cannot get out.
A “super skinny” man in a cowboy hat and tights was reported walking down the road.
“Around 3 people dressed like warlocks” were reported to be “dancing on the beach and in the middle of the highway”
A “naked female” was reported in the river floating on her back, unknown if help is needed.
“Someone stole all underwear out of laundry, expensive bamboo underwear with copper lining.”
