ILWACO — A forum for Long Beach Peninsula voters to hear the two candidates for Pacific County Sheriff answer questions will be held Oct. 12.
The event is hosted by the Willapacific branch of the American Association of University Women. It will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hilltop School auditorium. Additional parking is available in the Ilwaco High School lot a short walk down the hill from the location.
The event will feature incumbent Sheriff Robin Souvenir and Daniel Garcia, whose name will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot following a successful primary election write-in campaign. They will give their views on law enforcement issues in Pacific County and answer audience questions.
Souvenir of Bay Center, the former Shoalwater police chief, ran as an independent in 2018 and defeated two-term incumbent Scott Johnson. Garcia, running as a Republican, is a businessman who is retired from the U.S. Navy.
“We ask that no signs be posted as the AAUW is a non-partisan host for this event,” said Barbara Carmel of Long Beach, one of the organizers.
As well as information about the two contending the sheriff’s race, literature will be available about Congressional candidates. Pacific County forms the westernmost boundary of Washington’s Congressional District 3, which stretches east to include Skamania County. The race pits Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez against Joe Kent, who defeated six-term incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler in the August primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.