ILWACO — A forum for Long Beach Peninsula voters to hear the two candidates for Pacific County Sheriff answer questions will be held Oct. 12.

The event is hosted by the Willapacific branch of the American Association of University Women. It will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hilltop School auditorium. Additional parking is available in the Ilwaco High School lot a short walk down the hill from the location.

