ASTORIA — An Ocean Park man was arrested in Astoria after leaving his Chevrolet Corisca near the top of the Astoria-Megler Bridge on Sept. 21 at around 1:51 a.m., walking into town for gasoline and being picked up there on an outstanding warrant, Oregon State Police reported.
“A passing motorist reported a motor vehicle parked near the top of the Megler Bridge with its emergency lights activated,” OSP Officer David Martinez wrote in OSP’s daily media/desk log. “A trooper responded and contacted a male in a second motor vehicle near the scene. The male explained the vehicle belonged to his friend who walked south into Astoria to purchase gas.”
The driver of the second vehicle left to pick up the driver of the abandoned vehicle. While waiting for both to return, the officer “was informed the operator was taken into custody on a warrant.”
The car was towed from the bridge as a hazard.
