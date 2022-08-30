SOUTH BEND — A request by accused murderer Lisa G. Milam, 51, of Raymond, ended with a significant increase in her bail after Judge Donald R. Richter denied a motion by her attorney, Michael J. Nagel.
Nagel asked Richter to release Milam or reduce her bail so she could leave the county and live with her son in Everett while her trial is pending. Nagel said the alleged murder was an isolated incident, and he didn’t think she was a danger to the community.
“I am actually asking the court to increase bail to $200,000 at this time,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford responded. “At the time bail was sought, for we didn’t have premeditation and we didn’t have the victim being deceased; that information was not available.”
Crawford also noted that Milam had 16 previous cases for which warrants had to be issued, five violations of no-contact orders, and past convictions for residential burglary, assault and theft.
“She is an extreme danger to the community,” he said. “She is definitely a flight risk at this time, your honor. So based on that, I am asking for bail to be set in the amount of $200,000.”
“Your honor, I do not believe that she is a flight risk,” Nagel said. “She had made arrangements to reappear in this one. She tells me that she has quit drinking some time ago, and as long as she’s sober, she’s not going to get involved in these incidents.”
“Since the court originally set bail, the alleged victim has died, and there is a long history of failure to appear in Ms. Milam’s history,” Richter said. “Combined with the felony criminal history, the court does have concerns of public safety based on the allegations that are contained in the probable cause affidavit.”
Richer added that while Milam is presumed innocent until found guilty, the court can consider the allegations and history when setting pretrial release conditions. He believed bail in the amount of $200,000 is appropriate.
