SOUTH BEND — A request by accused murderer Lisa G. Milam, 51, of Raymond, ended with a significant increase in her bail after Judge Donald R. Richter denied a motion by her attorney, Michael J. Nagel.

Nagel asked Richter to release Milam or reduce her bail so she could leave the county and live with her son in Everett while her trial is pending. Nagel said the alleged murder was an isolated incident, and he didn’t think she was a danger to the community.

