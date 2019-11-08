KLIPSAN — A free workshop offering information on how to open an Adult Family Home will be offered at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center 21603 “O” Place Klipsan Beach on Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m.
This informative hour will provide the nuts and bolts of Adult Family Home development as well as information and contacts for future contracting.
Adult Family Homes are regular neighborhood homes where staff assumes responsibility for the safety and well-being of the adult. Some may also provide occasional nursing care.
Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/WA-adult-family-homes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.