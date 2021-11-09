ILWACO — Ask Sharon Petersen what she was doing exactly 60 years ago, and you’ll get a knowing smile. And then the memories flow.
As a young mother of two, she was taking part in an unusual radio station stunt that reflected the tense history of the era.
November 1961 was a key moment in the Cold War, which pitted the world’s two superpowers, the United States and the Soviet Union, in standoffs which could have led to nuclear annihilation.
Earlier that year, Cuban exiles backed by the U.S. government had failed in an armed invasion of the island in a fiasco which became known as the Bay of Pigs. In August, the Soviets had erected the Berlin Wall, a literal version of what British leader Winston Churchill had earlier called an “iron curtain” between Eastern European Communist nations and the free West.
Against this background of international tensions, nations around the globe were considering whether humans could survive a nuclear war. That led to the creation of fallout shelters, marked with distinctive yellow and black triangles, that now mostly exist only in museums.
But the threat then appeared real.
Cramped quarters
Sharon Petersen’s husband, Gene, was the special events director at broadcaster KHQ in Spokane. Managers dreamed up the idea of having a traditional American family — mom, dad and two young kids — lock themselves into a concrete bomb shelter and tell listeners what it was like.
Sharon, originally from Tacoma, had survived polio at five. She moved with her family to Spokane when young and graduated from Washington State University after studying home economics and English literature.
Gene was 25 and Sharon 22 when they began the adventure.
Telling the story 60 years later, Sharon Petersen is all smiles. But the deprivations of 14 days weren’t fun. The concrete bunker was erected in an urban shopping mall parking lot. It had one window — and listeners who learned its location would peer inside.
The room was about 10 feet by 10 feet. No one was allowed out for 14 days, although the door was opened once a night for Gene to empty trash. “He never got farther than two steps from the door,” she said. Even though they were early in their marriage and living in a modest rented house, they were aware of the minimal space. “It was pretty darned tight. It was really a ‘culture shock.’”
The children, Laurie aged four and son Dana, one, had a playpen. A typewriter to write their radio scripts sat on a table. They huddled in sleeping bags and kept one corner for supplies. Another corner housed the chemical commode.
The concrete wasn’t fully “cured,” which meant the walls sweated and the temperature could drop 40 degrees overnight. “It was colder than a well-digger’s ass in that place,” Sharon said.
‘He lost his money’
Having little space to pack changes of clothes was rough. Bohemian Brewery provided water in containers marked for beer. But the biggest issue was food.
While they stocked tinned meat, powdered milk, peanut butter and crackers for the children — “the kids’ food was not negotiable” — the couple only had a 14-day supply of colorless dextrose Christmas candy in cherry and strawberry flavors. This supposed to provide them with adequate calories.
They kept a strict division between their rations and what their youngsters ate. “We couldn’t touch it,” she said. “We got so hungry we were almost sick of it and very cranky by about four or five days into things.”
During the planning phase, Gene shared his excitement with Sharon, but not everything. “He said ‘It’s a great PR thing,’ but didn’t tell me I was going to broadcast.”
Daily they would type a script and broadcast 11 times from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. after the radio station’s news bulletins. “I got into my ‘radio announcer’ voice,” she recalled.
“Their ratings went through the attic. I think everyone in the Inland Empire was listening to us. Two gals said they put radios in their offices so they could listen.” Broadcasts reached Montana and San Francisco, and the station received fan mail, she said. “We were like some kind of local heroes or something.”
The concrete structure had one window. “There would be people knocking on the window — complete strangers and the president of the station came and looked in on us. We used to pull the shade down when we went potty, and crank it open for air.”
When not broadcasting, the couple played cribbage and enjoyed bonding with the kids, who brought their coloring books. “We both took books, but never cracked them.” Laurie was assigned an important job. “She got to draw the X on the calendar for each day. It had a heart at the end.”
They survived 14 days, despite the prediction of the manager. “He started a pool to see how quickly I ran out screaming,” she laughed. “He lost his money!”
Fame was short-lived
The ending was bittersweet. At a celebratory party in the ballroom at Spokane’s swanky Davenport Hotel, the other sales reps ran up a $500 bar bill. Sharon has kept the gushing thank-you letter from the station owner.
But such is the nature of the radio business that less than two weeks later, Gene’s job was eliminated. “It’s a cut-throat industry,” Sharon said. The couple moved west where another radio station was gearing up for wide coverage of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. They lived on Vashon Island. Gene later worked briefly in Portland before getting out of the business.
A sales job with a company selling mining equipment took them to Denver. The four decades that followed reflected what Sharon calls “a see-saw life.” They had a third child, Kirsten. Gene had a serious stroke which led to years in care. Sharon’s own career included a spell as an executive with Gillette, some small businesses, and many years as a casino blackjack dealer.
They lost Laurie to an illness in her 40s; Gene died in 2011. Their two surviving children live in Colorado.
A friend from The Dalles had a family beach house in Seaview where she had visited over the years. That connection brought her to Ilwaco, where she has lived happily in the Surf Pines complex since 2015.
Long way from ‘the action’
Reflections spur deeper thoughts about the serious direction life took in the United States during the Cold War. The Cuban Missile Crisis, likely the closest the world came to nuclear war, happened exactly one year after the Petersens’ bunker stay.
During much of the 1950s, Sharon recalled a period of complacency. “Everybody was kind of mellow. The big deal was whether you were going to get a new car,” she said.
Then U.S.-Soviet tensions ramped up.
“It would be smart to get a shelter, but nobody was in a hurry to do it. It was the beginning of nuclear awareness. Even the bombs in World War II didn’t bring it out, and they didn’t use it in Korea, which probably shocked a lot of military people.”
Trust in American leadership was mixed. “Kennedy was in a tight spot. He was one you either loved or hated. I think he was a good, smart young man, but my father, a Freemason, didn’t trust Catholics.”
The bunker stunt was a product of its era.
“I think the station was trying to promote an awareness, and reinforce how ill-prepared we are,” she said. “Spokane, Washington, seems a long way from ‘the action.’ I think people were not scared to death, but they were concerned.”
