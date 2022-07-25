Eviction notice

The state Attorney General’s office said representatives of the new owners of Beacon RV park in Ilwaco violated state law by continuing to pursue evictions with notices including this one posted June 28.

 Katie Frankowicz/KMUN

ILWACO — The Washington State Attorney General’s Office issued a cease-and-desist order to the Beacon RV Park last week. Its Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program alleges the park’s new owners violated the state Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act in trying to aggressively evict long-term renters from the park — as well as committing a litany of other violations over the past few months.

