ILWACO — The Washington State Attorney General’s Office issued a cease-and-desist order to the Beacon RV Park last week. Its Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program alleges the park’s new owners violated the state Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act in trying to aggressively evict long-term renters from the park — as well as committing a litany of other violations over the past few months.
The 78-page order issued July 20 came after tenants of the park filed complaints through the dispute resolution program in the spring, alleging the new owners of the park, Michael and Denise Werner, violated state landlord-tenant laws, which included eviction attempts that tenants argued were much quicker than state law allows.
Washington’s Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program was created by the state Legislature in 2007, authorizing the AG’s office to administer the program and enforce state landlord-tenant laws. Both landlords and tenants can file complaints with the program, which serves as a neutral third-party arbitrator. When agreements can not be reached between the parties, the AG’s office has the authority to move forward with enforcement action to resolve disputes.
The new owners have argued that Beacon RV Park isn’t intended for long-term residency and thus does not fall under the purview of state landlord-tenant laws, which require a 12-month eviction notice to tenants if the land use is being changed, closed or converted.
The owners also said that they did not receive any existing rental agreements from the RV park’s previous owner, Mike Cassinelli, when ownership changed hands. However, they acknowledged that some tenants had paid rent months in advance with the help of government assistance programs.
In its cease-and-desist order, the Attorney General’s office concluded Beacon RV Park is a mobile home park and is subject to state landlord-tenant laws.
In determining that the park falls under the designation of being a mobile home park, the AG’s office noted many of the tenants have lived in the park for several years. Some have lived there more than 20 years. The AG’s office also said many of the park trailers have permanent fixtures, such as stairs, sheds, garden beds, fences and wheelchair ramps.
“[Beacon RV Park] is a mobile home park because it is real property that has been rented or held out for rent for the placement of two or more park models for the primary purpose of production of income, including renting out to tenants who have lived in the Park for several to over 20 years,” the order from the AG’s office states.
Laundry list of violationsIn its cease-and-desist order, the AG’s office allege 18 different violations of state landlord-tenant laws throughout the dispute that were committed by the Werners — dating back to before they had even purchased the park from Cassinelli.
The Werners issued its initial eviction notice to park tenants on Feb. 25, signed “Management” prior to their purchase of the RV park, which the AG’s office said they had no such authority to do and called “ambiguous and deceptive.”
That notice was later rescinded by Cassinelli, still the park’s owner, who told tenants that the notice had not come from him and that they could ignore it — although a representative for the new owners told the Observer that he had received explicit approval from Cassinelli to deliver the notice. It was later rescinded by the Werners themselves once they had completed the sale of the park and after meeting with representatives from the dispute resolution program.
By issuing that notice before they legally owned the park, the AG’s office said the Werners were acting in bad faith and violating the good faith obligation that is required under state landlord-tenant laws.
But last month, the Feb. 25 notice to vacate was cited by the Werners in Pacific County Superior Court, when they took the remaining tenants at the park to court to try and have them evicted. By using that notice — which had been rescinded twice before — in another effort to try and evict the park’s tenants, the AG’s office said the Werners were again acting in bad faith and violating state law.
The Feb. 25 notice was the cause of several other violations of state law cited by the AG’s office. Those violations include:
• Offering a notice to vacate of 30 days rather than the proper 12-month notice when the land-use of a mobile home park is being changed, closed or converted. This violation was also applied to the other eviction notice on April 6.
• Not clearly stating the reasons for which the residents’ tenancies were to be terminated. This violation was also applied to the April 6 notice.
• Attempting to evict the park tenants without issuing and serving the required notices, because they were not the landlords of the park at the time the notice was delivered.
• Other violations include issuing an April 6 notice to vacate that also stated utilities would be disconnected, which the AG’s office said was an attempt to circumvent the landlord’s duties “to maintain and protect all utilities in good working condition.” The “aggressive” manner in which the April 6 notices were delivered, which included an armed representative of Beacon RV Park entering a home without permission, the AG’s office found, violated a section of the state landlord-tenant laws that says it is a landlord’s duty to respect the privacy of the tenants and bars them from entry into a home without the prior written consent of the occupant.
• Poor upkeep of the park was also cited by the AG’s office, which included not maintaining proper garbage services — the dumpsters were in violation of local ordinances because they were not covered with lids — and not properly disposing of the garbage and allowing it to accumulate. Other health hazards and upkeep issues cited include failing to maintain the common area showers in a clean manner and allowing a rodent infestation on the premises due to not properly disposing of the garbage.
• The AG’s office also found that the owners attempted to evict tenants in retaliation for those who had filed complaints with the state, as well as decreasing park services — including maintenance and garbage collection — as another form of retaliation. Doing so violates a section of state law that states landlords cannot retaliate against tenants for filing a complaint with any government authority alleging violations by the landlord.
That’s an orderIn issuing its cease-and-desist order, the AG’s office ordered Beacon RV Park, within 15 business days of receiving the notice, to take corrective action by discontinuing its attempts to evict tenants without the proper 12-months’ notice.
The owners were also ordered to not restrict tenants’ access to the park and its amenities; maintain and protect all utilities at the park — including power, water, sewage and garbage; maintain all common areas in a clean, safe and sanitary manner; ensure the garbage is accessible to all tenants and complies with city and county codes; investigate and exterminate any rodent infestation at the park; provide written rental agreements to the remaining tenants at the park; and accept tenants’ rent and provide written receipts.
Not adhering to the corrective action outlined in the order within those 15 days would result in a $250 fine per violation per day, for each day that a violation remains uncorrected.
The dispute resolution program allows for an appeal process by either party, which includes requesting a hearing in front of an administrative law judge. The appealing party must state the basis for their appeal in writing, which must be received by the program within 15 business days from when the party received the cease-and-desist order.
That judge’s ruling is the final order on behalf of the program, but the appeal process could continue in Superior Court thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.