PACIFIC COUNTY — After taking action last month to halt eviction attempts at the Beacon RV Park in Ilwaco, the state Attorney General’s office last week filed a lawsuit in Pacific County Superior Court alleging violations of not just state landlord-tenant laws, but consumer protection laws as well.

In a 219-page Aug. 2 court filing, the AG’s office filed a complaint seeking an injunction and other relief from Beacon Charters & RV Park and its owners, Michael and Denise Werner, as well as two other companies owned by the Werners. The Werners purchased the business in April. The AG’s office recently concluded through its Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program that they illegally and aggressively attempted to evict long-term tenants of the park earlier than state law allows.

