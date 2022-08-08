PACIFIC COUNTY — After taking action last month to halt eviction attempts at the Beacon RV Park in Ilwaco, the state Attorney General’s office last week filed a lawsuit in Pacific County Superior Court alleging violations of not just state landlord-tenant laws, but consumer protection laws as well.
In a 219-page Aug. 2 court filing, the AG’s office filed a complaint seeking an injunction and other relief from Beacon Charters & RV Park and its owners, Michael and Denise Werner, as well as two other companies owned by the Werners. The Werners purchased the business in April. The AG’s office recently concluded through its Manufactured Housing Dispute Resolution Program that they illegally and aggressively attempted to evict long-term tenants of the park earlier than state law allows.
In its court filing requesting an injunction, the AG’s office lays out details of the months-long dispute that began in February at the RV park, before the Werners had even finalized the $1.5 million sale of the business with Mike Cassinelli, the longtime owner of the park and current Ilwaco mayor. Many details recounted in this court filing were also included in the cease-and-desist order that the state filed against the Werners after the dispute resolution program found nearly 20 violations of state landlord-tenant laws.
Violations of CPA alleged
But aside from breaking landlord-tenant laws, the AG’s office argues in its filing that Beacon has also violated the state Consumer Protection Act (CPA) in more than 20 instances. The CPA, enacted in 1961, defends against “unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce.”
Many of the alleged violations against Beacon are similar or identical to those that the AG’s office identified in its cease-and-desist order as also violating state landlord-tenant laws, such as attempting to evict tenants without providing proper notice, failing to maintain proper garbage services and threatening to shut off utilities at the park.
Fresh violations of the CPA alleged by the AG’s office include action taken by Beacon in late July — after being served the cease-and-desist order — to demolish at least four trailers in the park from July 22-27, with one apparently being demolished while its occupant was not present at the park. These demolition efforts have left the tenants “fearful to leave their homes because they believe their homes will be demolished while they are not present,” the AG’s office alleges.
Home demolitions
The demolishing of homes violates the CPA on multiple counts, the AG’s office says, including because:
• It created unclean, unsanitary and unsafe conditions that are in violation of the cease-and-desist order and a section of the state Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act (MHLTA).
• It created potentially injurious or unsightly objects and conditions also in violation of the MHLTA.
• It caused remaining tenants to fear leaving their homes.
• It violated the tenants’ right to quiet enjoyment.
In its filing, the AG’s office asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction in accordance with the CPA that restricts the Werners and their companies from continuing or resuming the alleged unlawful conduct.
The state also asked the court to levy civil penalties of up to $7,500 for each alleged CPA violation. Additionally, an enhanced civil penalty of $5,000 is also sought for each alleged violation because the “unlawful acts or practices targeted or impacted specific individuals or communities based on demographic characteristics, including age and the presence of any sensory, mental, or physical disability.”
A permanent injunction is also being sought, as well as additional court orders permitted by the CPA that would provide restitution of money or property to the affected tenants that was unlawfully acquired by the defendants as a result of the alleged violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.