SMITH CREEK — There have been several injury collisions at the same stretch on U.S. Highway 101 in just the last four months, including two that resulted in severe injuries. According to Washington State Patrol Sgt. Brad Moon, his agency has been tossing around ideas on how to make the roadway safer.
The same corner has been the site of several tragedies in the past, including a collision in 1985 that left a Raymond man paralyzed; he later recovered. Vicky Johnson of Hoquiam, perished in a collision with a rock truck less than 100 yards from the same spot in 2018. A cross now sits at the site of the scene, a dim reminder of how tragic the section of the well-traveled highway really is.
“Back in January and February, I had talked to my command staff about trying to do something [at this spot],” Moon said. “Then when covid-19 stuff struck in March, obviously meetings and things like that kind of went out the door. So with traffic being less, we hadn’t gotten around to try and find the time to meet with people and do [something] about it. We recognize that we have had quite a number of collisions there, and most of them end up in one side of the ditch or the other.”
Moon continued, “We have to talk to an engineer, so [everything] has to go through the engineers’ office. We had spit-balled some thoughts like the bumps they have before you come to a stop at Johnson’s Landing. Some kind of groove that you would drive over as you’re getting ready to go into that [corner] to remind people to slow down with a new sign there or just new signage or ultimately possibly trying to change the posted speed limit rather than the recommended speed.”
The section is hard to enforce because of how it is designed, according to Moon, who said he’s even personally had issues with it. He said WSP and the Washington Department of Transportation have reached a point where something has to be done, sooner rather than later.
