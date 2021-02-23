RAYMOND — The Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force has been on a roll and just added another drug house to its list of raids. Less than two weeks after taking down two homes in the Chinook area after a drawn-out covert operation, officers were back on point, heading through a house this time at the other end of the county.
According to Pacific County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, units from the PCSO and South Bend, Raymond, and Shoalwater Bay police departments raided a home. The operation took place in the early morning on Feb. 19 on 12th Street in Raymond, an area also referred to as “the island,” after acquiring intel that the homeowner was allegedly selling heroin.
“The search of the residence yielded over three ounces of suspected Heroin, three-quarters of an ounce of suspected Methamphetamine, over 2,000 in cash, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia indicative of sales and use,” Matlock said. “The owner of the residence, Damon D. Townsend, 46, was arrested and housed in the Pacific County Jail for charges relating to possession of heroin with intent to deliver possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and three counts of delivery of heroin.”
Townsend was subsequently booked into the Pacific County Jail at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, and his bail was set at $100,000.
“It was a great team effort,” RPD Chief Chuck Spoor said. “Everybody worked together to establish and work the case, and it was just a good job done by all. We’ve been working on it for a while now, and all the departments got together and worked the case.”
Spoor credits the success of the recent raids to not only his agency but all the agencies involved, especially the PCSO and Matlock, who has been the spearhead for the drug task force. Every law enforcement agency in the county has at least one officer on the task force.
More raids are likely to come around the county as well as in Raymond, which has been a hot spot for drug activity and was the center of two raids last summer. Officers raided a home on Riddell Street only July 25 and then hit an apartment less than a block away on Aug. 12 in the Riverdale Heights Apartment complex.
Drug activity in the area and the rest of the county has notedly increased since the drug task force was disbanded in 2015 due to a lack of funding, an issue agencies hope to keep tackling head-on.
