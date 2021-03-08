SOUTH BEND — One of few senior housing options in Pacific County announced this week that it is winding down operations.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Willapa Independent Senior Housing — Alder House,” said Matthew Kempton, Alder House administrator. The Alder House has served residents in and surrounding the Pacific County region since its opening in 1995. “It has been home for many loved and cared for residents over the past 26 years. It leaves behind a legacy of service, caring, and love.”
Alder House currently employs about 20 and serves residents in 37 rooms at maximum capacity. Kempton said the facility will be helping place residents at other assisted living facilities in the state.
Falling behind
WISH said in a press release that Medicaid payment rates for assisted living facilities in Washington and nationwide have declined substantially over the past 26 years in comparison with rising costs and inflation. Currently, the average price per month in Washington for an assisted living room is $5,000, WISH said, while Washington Department of State Health Services (DSHS) through Medicaid only pays approximately $2,500 per month per resident.
“The vast majority of assisted living facilities in Washington, as a result, are either private pay resident-only or impose a two-year private pay requirement before allowing residents to pay with Medicaid,” WISH said. “The Alder House is not allowed to make this type of change. When the Alder House was built, it was funded through the Department of Community, Trade and Economic Development. This financing requires 60% of the residents of Alder House to pay with Medicaid. This causes the Alder House to search out of Pacific County to find enough residents who pay with Medicaid. Often the Alder House is occupied with a majority of residents who originate from outside of Pacific County, as a result.”
Because of the Medicaid gap and other factors, Alder House’s losses have grown over the years while under a contractual management arrangement with Willapa Harbor Hospital for a fee of $1,500 per month. Over the past 15 years, Willapa Harbor Hospital advances to the Alder House have averaged $130,712 per year and currently total $1,960,682. The total outstanding debt due to Willapa Harbor Hospital from the Alder House is $2,302,682 counting management fees that haven’t been paid, WISH said.
Willapa Harbor Hospital has notified Alder House Board members of WHH’s intent to waive thse advances. After closure, Willapa Harbor Hospital will continue to pay down all of the Alder House’s commercial loans, totaling $1,048,781.
Covid impacts
The Alder House, from the beginning of the covid-19 world-wide pandemic, began a markedly steep decline in resident admissions, WISH said. Often the Alder House was occupied by fewer than 20 residents. This has led Willapa Harbor Hospital to advance above the annual average of $130,000 to $350,000 by the end of 2020. The hospital itself has also been impacted financially by the pandemic. “Willapa Harbor Hospital reported a loss in net patient revenue of over $2 million in 2020 as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WHH Chief Financial Officer Scot Attridge.
“These factors combined with increased staffing and supply costs due to the pandemic, with no 2020 growth and 2021 non-Medicaid resident admission growth highly unlikely; we cannot in good faith ask Willapa Harbor Hospital to continue advancing funding for our operations,” Kempton said.
Sherri McDonald, an Alder House board member said, “We are very grateful for all Willapa Harbor Hospital has done for us over many years to keep us in operation despite no contractual requirement to do this.” Willapa Harbor Hospital kept the Alder House open despite never collecting a management fee or any payment for funds it advanced to the Alder House. “We are hopeful that Willapa Harbor Hospital will now have an increased ability to serve the patients and residents of Pacific County without continuing to financially support our operations.”
