PENINSULA — Drivers for Pacific Transit have an opportunity to learn all about Long Beach history when navigating the trolley through the community.
Visitors and locals are getting “all aboard” for a trolley ride through the history of the Long Beach Peninsula.
The idea was embraced by the Long Beach Merchants Association and Pacific Transit to celebrate the community’s centennial and share interest in local history — plus some hair-raising ghost stories.
Hosting the curious visitors is Ira Kitmacher of Ocean Park, a retired federal executive whose hobby is writing books and researching strange tales of his new hometown region.
Kitmacher, a lawyer and teacher, is a practiced public speaker, and dons 1880s’ period costume when he climbs aboard to narrate.
“I’m having fun doing the tours and I believe riders are greatly enjoying the experience as well,” said, Kitmacher, who was keynote speaker at Long Beach’s centennial banquet earlier this year.
Amazing insights
The project has become popular, said Dianna Knight, office administrator for the downtown Long Beach Visitors and Merchant Services Center. “It has been a wonderful addition,” she said. “People really like it. Ira is a great guy and his books are amazing as well.”
Kitmacher is the author of a compilation of regional ghost stories called “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific.” Those attending the rides have access to his books, which he autographs on request. He has another work, “Spirits Along the Columbia River,” being published in September.
The remaining haunted tour dates (Thursdays and Saturdays) are July 30, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, Sept. 3, Sept. 29, Oct. 1, Oct. 13 and Nov. 12.
The remaining history tours, all Fridays, are July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 26, Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.
The trolley, driven by a Pacific Transit driver, leaves from the intersection of Third Street and Pacific Avenue at 1 p.m. on each of the scheduled dates. There is a second run at 3 p.m.
The largest tour has been 16 riders, which is almost the capacity of the trolley, Kitmacher said.
Folklore tour
The historical tour focuses on the Long Beach Peninsula’s colorful past, with tales of sailing ships, the old railroad, lighthouses, forts and memorable events. It touches on the contribution Lewis and Clark made to the region. The ghost tales are among those highlighted in local folklore and in Kitmacher’s research.
The tours run through Seaview, Ilwaco, Chinook, Fort Columbia, to St. Mary’s Church and Middle Village/Station Camp, then up north on the Peninsula to Nahcotta and Oysterville and back to Long Beach.
Advance tickets are available online at www.longbeachmerchants.com. Adult tickets are $20, $10 for children and $15 for seniors. Online ticket purchases add a processing fee.
Tickets can also be bought on the day.
The merchants association’s service center is at 212 Pacific Ave. S. in Long Beach.
• Speaking of trolleys: Pacific Transit’s summer trolley service operates six times a day, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The trolley is fee and runs from the Port of Ilwaco to Bolstad Avenue then north to The Breakers/DHHS offices on 26th Street N.E., and then returns to Ilwaco. The round-trip route takes about 40 minutes with a one-hour break in service at 12:15 p.m.
