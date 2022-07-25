Ira Kitmacher

In his 1880s-era costume, enthusiastic storyteller Ira Kitmacher of Ocean Park boards the Pacific Transit trolley to lead another tour highlighting the history of the Long Beach Peninsula. The retired federal executive’s retirement hobby is writing, and he is about to publish his second book of local ghost stories.

PENINSULA — Drivers for Pacific Transit have an opportunity to learn all about Long Beach history when navigating the trolley through the community.

The Pacific Transit Trolley is decorated with crab and other beachside pictures that have been designed by artist Don Nisbett whose art gallery is at 167 Howerton Way S.E. on the Ilwaco bayfront.

