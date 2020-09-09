SOUTH BEND — Outdoor burning of any kind has been banned in Pacific County, following an order from the county Department of Community Development.
The burn ban includes recreational fires in private fire pits and fire pits in local, county, state and commercial campgrounds, and is effective immediately until further notice. The order is due to extreme fire danger, according to the news release.
A red flag warning for Pacific County remains in effect until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m., due to windy and extremely dry conditions, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service. Wind gusts may reach 35 miles per hour with relative humidity as low as 10 to 20%, and similar conditions are also possible for Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.