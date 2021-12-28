CAPE D — An Oregon man is sitting in jail accused of severely beating his girlfriend and strangling her with his bare hands. The incident unfolded in the late hours of Dec. 18 at the Cape Disappointment State Park.
According to court records, a female victim called 911 around 11:52 p.m. reporting that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Dustin J. Dunn, 42, of Lincoln City, at their campsite.
A Washington State Parks officer was off duty at the time of the incident. After three call attempts by Washington State Patrol dispatch, the parks officer was awakened and briefed on the incident.
The ranger met the victim at the park’s entrance and interviewed her inside a park office, where he learned that Dunn had allegedly poked her with a fly-rod case, punched her in the face, and then strangled her.
During the beating, Dunn allegedly left bruises on the victim and damaged several of her teeth, leaving a bloody scene inside a camper trailer they were living in at a campsite.
“The victim went to call the cops, and Dunn threw her to the ground and choked her and then ‘threw me into the kitchen table [and] threw the trash can at me and shoved my face into the ground,’” the ranger stated in his report.
“The victim said her breathing was interrupted, but she did not pass out. She described his hands compressing her neck. Dunn said something like, ‘if we’re going to do this, we’re gonna do it right,’” the ranger added.
During the attack, the victim claims she armed herself with a kitchen knife to defend herself from Dunn but did not intend on using it. Dunn was questioned about the attack once the ranger had been backed up by officers from other agencies and initially declined comment before accusing the victim of attacking him.
Dunn was subsequently arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence and is currently being held in the Pacific County Jail on $50,000 bail. Dunn was provided a court-appointed attorney, Jason Arcuri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.