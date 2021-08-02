SEAVIEW — Seven months after being released on Nov. 20, 2020, on his own personal recognizance while awaiting trial on charges of first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree assault, Richard W. Brooking, 25, is back behind bars for allegedly breaking into another residence.
On April 30, 2020, the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of an assault in progress on the 3200 Block of 67th Place in Long Beach at 11:55 p.m. Deputies found a victim who had been pepper sprayed and assaulted, with a suspect locked in a bathroom.
“The [victim] stated that [Heather] Williamson had knocked on the door asking if ‘Will’ was there, and when he opened the door, Williamson entered the residence and began spraying him with pepper spray,” the responding deputy wrote. “The [victim] reported that Brooking followed behind Williamson into the residence with a stick he used to assault [him] with.”
Brooking and the victim then allegedly began fighting. Another occupant inside the residence heard the commotion and helped the victim, including by fighting against Williamson. Deputies also found a broken window, pepper spray on a refrigerator, and a large wooden dowel.
According to Williamson’s statement to deputies, Brooking had been assaulted by the victim 24 hours earlier. She also alleged that she and Brooking had gone to the residence that night in “an attempt to get heroin for Brooking, who was experiencing heroin withdrawals.”
Brooking was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail. On Nov. 20, 2020, he was released by Pacific County Superior Judge Don Richter with a stern warning to stay out of trouble, adding he was getting his “one bite at the apple.” This release was made despite objections from the prosecutor, who cited the seriousness of the alleged crimes and Brooking’s warrant history.
Alleged re-offense
Seven months later, on June 26, a loss prevention employee at Sid’s Market observed Brooking allegedly steal a can of butane fuel and leave the store with an unknown female. Court documents state the employee chased Brooking a short distance before Brooking allegedly threw the bottle of butane at him.
“I asked the [employee] if he was positive [that] the suspect was Brooking, and he stated ‘yes,’” the responding deputy wrote. “I advised [the employee] I wanted to show him a photo that may or may not be Brooking and to let me know if he recognized the male.” The employee subsequently was shown a picture of Brooking and stated it was him.
Brooking had already been trespassed from the store and therefore was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The deputy was unable to locate Brooking at the time, but he was arrested on July 9 and booked into the Pacific County Jail. He is being held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.