OCEAN PARK — The burglary at the Kiss of Mist espresso shop has been solved and has resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old Ocean Park man. The thief made off with the business’s safe on the morning of March 24.

An anonymous caller put the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on the trail of the would-be-heister with a hot tip that narrowed the safe down to an apartment building on Bay Avenue. The investigating deputy used caller-ID to identify the tipster, who stated a girl from a neighboring apartment was harboring the safe.

