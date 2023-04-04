OCEAN PARK — The burglary at the Kiss of Mist espresso shop has been solved and has resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old Ocean Park man. The thief made off with the business’s safe on the morning of March 24.
An anonymous caller put the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office on the trail of the would-be-heister with a hot tip that narrowed the safe down to an apartment building on Bay Avenue. The investigating deputy used caller-ID to identify the tipster, who stated a girl from a neighboring apartment was harboring the safe.
The entire incident was also caught on the coffee shop’s surveillance camera, which caught an unknown male forcibly gaining entry on the morning of March 23.
The tipster met with the deputy at the Kiss of Mist and provided additional information that he had seen the safe in the neighbor’s living room and believed a man, identified as Kirt D. Jones, 50, of Ocean Park, was the culprit.
“[The man] informed me he could get me more info on the safe and drove away stating he would return soon,” the investigating deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit. “[He] returned after approximately 10 minutes and provided [an] employee check made out to [a Kiss of Mist worker].”
The man admitted that he walked into the apartment and got the check so the officer could have probable cause to arrest Jones, and even left the door open so that he could walk inside.
The ingenious thinking wasn’t legal, so another deputy contacted the apartment renter and she consented to a search.
“I returned to the [residence] and entered through the partially open door. Almost immediately inside the door, I observed a safe which appeared to have been cut open with a reciprocating saw. I observed a corded reciprocating saw lying next to the safe on the floor of the room,” the investigating deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
According to court records, the deputy photographed the room and returned the safe to the Kiss of Mist and learned that approximately $1,064 had been inside and was missing.
“[The apartment renter] provided a written statement to [another deputy] in which she states prior to the safe being brought into her residence, Jones had been lying on the couch in her residence and stated he was going to ‘rob a coffee shop’,” the investigating deputy stated in the arrest probable cause affidavit.
She also didn’t think Jones acted alone because he couldn’t have carried the safe by himself.
Jones was eventually caught on March 29 and booked into the Pacific County Jail for two counts of second-degree burglary and a community custody violation. He has a felony record dating back to the early 1980s.
