SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force is steamrolling ahead off of the arrest two weeks ago of alleged drug kingpin Carl R. Stigall, 54, of South Bend. The task force is now targeting his associates, and one is in jail on multiple drug charges.

Stigall’s arrest shocked local communities, who chalked him up as an odd man but not smart enough to operate a large-scale drug operation. However, his arrest has led investigators to a sophisticated west-side Washington trafficking operation channeling drugs from the metro area to rural western Washington.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.