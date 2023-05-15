SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Joint Drug Task Force is steamrolling ahead off of the arrest two weeks ago of alleged drug kingpin Carl R. Stigall, 54, of South Bend. The task force is now targeting his associates, and one is in jail on multiple drug charges.
Stigall’s arrest shocked local communities, who chalked him up as an odd man but not smart enough to operate a large-scale drug operation. However, his arrest has led investigators to a sophisticated west-side Washington trafficking operation channeling drugs from the metro area to rural western Washington.
Tristan L. Lund, 27, of South Bend, was snatched up by the task force on May 10 in connection to Stigall and the trafficking operation. He was named as an accomplice in court records filed against Stigall.
Lund is well-known to law enforcement and is the son of a former chief civil deputy for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court records, Lund was the subject of two controlled drug buys by the task force on Dec. 20, 2022, and March 20. During the buys, Lund is alleged to have sold confidential informants fentanyl.
Task force officers secured a search warrant for Lund’s cellphone records and GPS information, which allegedly provided investigators insight into his drug dealing.
“Lund’s cell phone was observed traveling between the Hoquiam and Raymond area, and occasionally to the Everett area, where multiple sources had led us to believe was the source of Lund’s fentanyl supply,” a DTF officer wrote in Lund’s arrest probable cause affidavit.
“On May 9, 2023, I observed [Lund’s] cell phone again travel to Everett, WA, leading me to believe that Lund was purchasing controlled substances to then transport, repackage and sell,” the officer added.
According to court records, South Bend Police Dept. Sgt. Luis Gonzalez observed Lund in the passenger seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Wheaton Street and Willapa Road and relayed the information to DTF. Multiple officers converged on the vehicle and detained Lund and a male driver.
Officers discovered a slightly weary Lund and saw drug paraphernalia, including a pipe, foil and “at least one torch.”
“Sgt. Gonzalez informed me that during his search of Lund’s person, he had located a fully loaded Beretta 9mm pistol, and that Lund had been read his rights, that he understood his rights, and was willing to speak with us.
“I later ran Lund’s criminal history and found that Lund has two prior felony convictions for attempting to elude a police vehicle,” a DTF officer stated in court records.
Lund allegedly admitted to selling drugs and told officers that they would find about 1,300 fentanyl pills inside the vehicle and fentanyl powder.
“I searched the vehicle with the assistance [of another DTF officer] and Sgt. Gonzalez located on the front passenger’s floorboard within the vehicle, in between where [Lund’s] legs had been, were multiple bags containing large amounts of pills similar in appearance to those that I have seen in the past, that was later determined to contain fentanyl,” a task force officer stated in court records.
“There appeared to be approximately 12 of these bags, and there appeared to be approximately 1,300 pills in total. Also located was a bag and other containers, within which was a white-chalk-like substance, which was similar in appearance to the fentanyl purchased by the CIs in the aforementioned controlled purchases,” the officer added.
Officers also located scales, plastic bags and a switchblade.
Lund was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail. He faces three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and will be formally arraigned on May 19.
