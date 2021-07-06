SOUTH BEND — The victims keep rolling in after the South Bend Police Department apprehended a Hoquiam woman who’s now accused of stealing from at least one business, a school and countless residents.
According to court documents, an attentive officer caught the suspect, identified as Sarah E. Meacham, 48 of Hoquiam, as she walked past Thorbeckes in South Beach on June 28. She was apprehended with allegedly stolen property, and it’s one particular wallet that caught the officer’s attention.
The wallet belonged to the first 911 caller, who lives along First Street. The victim left her wallet and purse in her vehicle and noticed it was gone the following morning. She gave the responding officer a detailed description of the items; a green wallet and a light grey purse with denim.
After briefing another officer on the information, Officer Tyson Johnson and his colleague began searching the area for a possible suspect.
“I heard Officer Jordan Dokter call out with a social contact in front of Thorbeckes,” Johnson said. “I responded to the area and saw him talking to a female. I walked up and noticed the female had a small green wallet under her arm that perfectly matched the description.”
The officers placed Meacham in handcuffs and requested a female officer from the Raymond Police Department respond and search the suspect for additional items. She initially gave officers a false name before they were able to identify who she was through a Department of Licensing database.
Moments before locating Meacham, Johnson had been dispatched to another 911 call of a reported theft along East Water Street. The residents reported that their vehicles had been gone through and items had been stolen, including designer sunglasses. The same items were found on Meacham.
During a search of her person, officers found apparel from Willapa Brewing Co., which was later discovered with security camera footage to be stolen. They also found a gas card belonging to the South Bend School District and a bank card belonging to another South Bend resident.
Meacham appeared before fill-in Judge Douglas Goelz during the Pacific County Superior Court on July 2 for her arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty. She faces two counts of third-degree theft, first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree possession of stolen property, criminal impersonation, second-degree vehicle prowling, and second-degree malicious mischief.
She is also facing charges in Grays Harbor, Hoquiam and Aberdeen courts. Most of the charges have resulted from alleged activity within the past six months.
During the hearing, Pacific County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Tracey Munger noted that the prosecutor’s office is still hearing from more victims. Meacham is currently being held on $15,000 bail and will be back before the court on July 16 for a pretrial hearing.
