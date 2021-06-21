SOUTH BEND — It appears Shaun A. Schlenker pushed Judge Don Richter’s last button during Pacific County Superior Court on June 18 when he attempted to fire his court-appointed attorney David Arcuri, which will likely result in him now having to represent himself.
He faces first-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree malicious mischief, and intimidation of a public servant charges. The charges stem from a wild night between Feb. 13-14 that included him allegedly causing damage at numerous businesses in Long Beach, plus the Long Beach Police Department’s former station.
‘You are a biased judge’
Schlenker lashed out at the court during his previous hearings on March 28 and May 17, including lodging allegations against the judge. He has gone as far as requesting Richter recuse himself from the case for being a “biased judge.”
Seconds after the case was called on June 18, Schlenker interrupted the court with allegations that he “verbally and writtenly” terminated his attorney. However, before Richter could get in a word, Arcuri informed the court he was requesting to withdraw as Schlenker’s attorney for a long list of reasons.
“We’ve had a tough time with him trying to comprehend what I thought was a pretty basic concept of what the law calls ‘malicious,’” Arcuri stated. “Then we had some discussions/arguments/discussions about who would file what documents and what value his filing would be, and he didn’t care for that, and during that conversation, he told me I was fired.”
Point has been made
After hearing Arcuri’s continued list of “issues,” which also included allegations that his client lashed out with “not polite things,” Richter cutoff Arcuri and noted he was getting the point.
“Mr. Schlenker, this was my second attempt to appoint counsel for you,” Richter stated. “I believe I instructed you last time that if there was another breakdown between yourself and council, most likely you would find yourself representing yourself, and I believe you acknowledged that at that time.”
‘Not getting a fair defense’
Immediately after Richter’s comments, Schlenker seized the opportunity to lash out at the court again, including allegations the court was violating his rights as a defendant and keeping him from being able to have a defense to his accused crimes.
“I’m not getting a fair defense, and my council is inadequate so far to date with what I’ve had with the two previous attorneys,” he said. “I feel I am due something better than that in this county. I disagree with a lot of the statements Mr. Arcuri made, but it doesn’t matter.”
As with his previous court hearings, he also took a moment to chastise the judge, who he says has been unfair.
“I have asked you to recuse yourself three times because I think that you are a biased judge, and I do not want to stand before or come before your court, again, ever,” Schlenker added.
Richter ordered an attorney review in one week to give him time to review case law regarding the case and whether to require Schlenker to represent himself. However, already prepared, Schlenker informed Richter and the court that he would need time to issue subpoenas for his case.
“[They are] going to take awhile, to get the governor subpoenaed and get him in court along with the Long Beach mayor, chief of police, and yourself as well, which you said that we’ll deal with that when we get to it,” Schlenker said. “That’s why you need to be removed from the bench for one reason, and the second is I think you are a biased judge.”
‘We are done, Mr. Schlenker’
Schlenker continued to talk over and interrupt Richter, and two corrections officers were visible preparing their gloves to remove Schlenker from the Zoom room at the jail. The hearing ended when Richter cut off Schlenker and informed him the hearing was over.
As he left the room, Schlenker told the corrections officers, “You don’t tell me when I’m done. I tell you when I’m done.”
He will be back before the court on June 25, and the hearing will be broadcast on YouTube during the Pacific County Superior Court in the 1:30 p.m. docket. Those wishing to watch can search for the court on YouTube.
If the hearing isn’t immediately shown as “live,” viewers should refresh the page every 30 seconds or minute until it shows up. The live feed usually is up and running by 1:35 p.m. and removed immediately after the docket ends.
