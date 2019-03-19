ILWACO — Allie Bair (née Friese) has resigned her position as executive director of the local Boys and Girls Club and worked her last day on March 8.
Bair has been very instrumental in the growth of the Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula over the past four-and-a-half years. She began her tenure here as program director, a position she held for a short period of time before moving up to fill the open executive director position. At that time Bair was inexperienced and worked hard to learn the job, and she has been a huge part of increasing the size of the club and the number of children we have been able to serve. The board has appreciated her spirit, dedication and hard work.
“My board has been amazing in coaching me and I have grown so much professionally,” she said. “I feel like I’ve become part of the community here, even though I still live in the North end of the county. The hardest part will definitely be leaving the kids. I hope they know I’ll still be rooting for all of them, even if it’s from a distance.
Boys & Girls Club has an interim executive director, Jennifer Magneson, during the search for a permanent replacement for Bair.
