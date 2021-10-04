PENINSULA — Gratitude is sometimes fleeting.
For the family of Kathy Ambrose, it will last a lifetime.
When it was clear a “brain bleed” would prove debilitating, her family asked the 80-year-old grandmother what would make her happy.
She wanted to breath ocean air — one last time.
And, thanks to the personnel at Pacific County Fire District 1, it happened.
Late last month, crew members helped Ambrose into one of their shiny red ambulances and drove onto the beach. They positioned the rig with the rear doors facing the ocean.
The weather cooperated: sunshine and a bracing breeze.
“It was very emotional,” said her 25-year-old granddaughter Sabrina Wages. “She has always been the strong one and so sassy, and suddenly she’s not. She is so dependent on us. I’m thankful we got to take her.”
57 years
Mel and Kathy Ambrose met in Seaview in the early 1960s. He was from the Peninsula where his family owned the Arcadia Court, now apartments; she was from Portland. They married 57 years ago, moved elsewhere, but retired to Ocean Park where they lived for about 15 years.
About 10 years ago, the couple moved to Branson, Missouri, to be close to daughter Sue Ambrose Wages and seven grandchildren.
“We used to go to the beach every summer, although we couldn’t during the pandemic,” said Sue Wages. “Then in January, she had a large brain bleed.”
Seeing a slight recovery, they planned September’s Long Beach visit. Just before they left, Kathy Ambrose suffered another serious health setback.
“Dad was just adamant that we go,” Sue Wages said. “I think he thought the beach would change everything. We worked very hard to get them there.”
The complicated logistics would fill a chapter in a book. One family member flew back from Portland to accompany Kathy Ambrose on her flight; others drove 2,121 miles west. The beach party included the Ambroses, daughter Sue Wages and five of her children, Sabrina, Olivia, Timothy, Johanna and Aidan.
Honored to help
When the family posted an online plea for help, Lani Karvia from Fire District 1 in Ocean Park pitched in. At first they thought borrowing a beach-adapted wheelchair would be best, but Kathy Ambrose’s frail condition meant that would not work.
The family said Karvia realized a little more aid was needed. “She was great,” said Sue Wages, emotion evident during a telephone interview.
The district is cautious sharing details about its mercy missions because of medical privacy laws. But pride in his team’s role was evident when Fire Chief Jacob Brundage was asked about it. He noted that everything his personnel do is geared toward providing the best “quality of life” for Peninsula residents.
“This includes providing special opportunities for families and patients to enjoy a final special moment during the difficult times faced during end-of-life circumstances,” he said. “We are honored to provide these opportunities that promote peace and healing for everyone involved.”
Compassion above and beyond
The family shared its thanks on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page.
“This was a perfect day. Thanks to the amazing Ocean Park Fire Department we were able to take Grandma to the beach one last time,” posted Sabrina Wages. “She enjoyed the breeze and ocean air.”
It touched hearts.
Lori Schaffer added her gratitude for the fire district. “This goes above and beyond the call of duty. This is called compassion, something that this world seems to be lacking of late.”
She added, “Sabrina Wages — thank you for sharing these precious memories with us. Your love for your grandmother is shown so deeply here. You … wanted to give her one last gift.”
“Just love our time on the Peninsula and its great people,” noted Jim Hutchinson. “As the son of a long-time volunteer fireman, it does my heart good when I read of these kindnesses.”
The next challenge was the family’s return trip to Missouri. “I honestly didn’t think she would make it home from the beach,” Sue Wages said. They persevered, in part because of the complications involved in trying to arrange care away from her existing medical team. “My Dad needed it, too,” she added, noting he wanted to share a farewell at the location where they met.
Kathy Ambrose was admitted to hospice care last Friday.
For those commenting on the online story, Miriam Sheaffer offered the best words.
“This is what love looks like.”
