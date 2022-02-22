CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — Hikers are celebrating significant safety enhancements to the trail down to Deadman’s Cove in Ilwaco.
The improvements to the route down to the scenic inlet in the basalt cliffs at Washington state’s southwestern tip are thanks to Jon and Sara Swanson and their two sons, Blaine, 12, and Blake, 9.
“The Swanson family is much appreciated for improving our stairs down Deadman’s Cave to watch the beautiful sunsets for many nights to come,” shared Keowah Iyall on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page. “They have already put in over 100 hours of their own time.”
As a measure of public interest in the topic, the post received more than 1,000 “likes” and more than 150 comments, some asking questions about access arrangements but most just saying “thank you.”
Deborah Bergren Mather labeled it, “an amazing show of community love.”
Nellie Hux, one of the site’s most talented photographers, added her thanks. “It’s too pretty a place to keep closed,” she posted, with yet another stellar scenic photo.
Trails reopen
Amid all the covid restrictions, the trail was closed at the end of June 2020 after the discovery of drug paraphernalia, graffiti and damage to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Aids to Navigation boards. Hikers who had flouted “no trespassing” signs had to be rescued.
There are two trails. One goes down to the cove and another continues on to allow access to the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse. These reopened in October 2021.
They can be accessed either from just south of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center or from the center's main parking lot. The trail has a dirt surface until just above the Coast Guard station, where it passes through a lockable gate and transitions into a well-paved but steep road leading to the lighthouse. Both portions of the trail require moderate physical fitness. (A Discover Pass is required to park at the interpretive center.)
Coast Guard family
The cleanup project began in October and Sara Swanson confirmed the hours involved. Husband Jon is a 17-year Coast Guard veteran, serving as an electrician’s mate first class at Cape D.
“He has cleared brush, trimmed trees, cleaned debris from along the roadway and mowed the grass,” she said. “He has edged and weed-whacked the tall grass along both sides of the half-mile road, making it safer for pedestrians to move off the roadway when vehicles transit up and down from the lighthouse.”
Jon Swanson donated a picnic table and spent 14 hours sanding and staining it. “This gives visitors a place to sit, rest and enjoy the breathtaking views,” Sara Swanson added.
He brought in gravel to make the trail less muddy and give visitors better traction, and repaired rotted steps down to the cove with found wood, she noted. Part of a washed-out section, which was inaccessible, was diverted. Sara and the boys helped getting tools, moving the gravel and with litter cleanup.
The project was appreciated by many. “I'm excited! It’s been a long time,” noted Samantha Steerman in an online post.
Way to go!
Iyall, the original poster, moved to the Long Beach Peninsula two years ago and enjoys the oceanfront ambiance. She wanted the Swansons to receive some credit.
“I was so impressed about their doings — especially since visiting that spot for the first time,” she said later. “They are doing this on their own time, and really helped the walk down that trail to watch the sunset.”
Her daughter, Keowah Rodriguez-Iyall, a freshman at Ilwaco High School, snapped photographs of the locale. “Because of this wonderful family, I got to capture some beautiful memories.”
Anchi Miller, visiting from Seattle, savored the outdoors experience in early February. “We went there yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed it for the very first time — it was heavenly.”
Kelly Somerville Sanburn of Portland added her kudos. “The Cove is the most beautiful place on Earth. … So excited to be in the area in a few months … I am filled with gratitude for stairs and railing.”
Leslie McGrew also applauded the Swansons and their boys. “What an incredible family. Thank you, each and every one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.