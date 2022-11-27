PACIFIC COUNTY — A pair of challengers easily knocked off incumbents in two Pacific County races in this month’s general election, but there were key differences in their respective paths to victory.
Facing one-term incumbent Michael Runyon, challenger Jerry Doyle won election to the Pacific County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election. Doyle won handily with 60% of the vote, but the precinct-level data released by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office last week showed a dynamic that wasn’t as simple as the topline result might suggest.
In fact, Runyon, running as an independent like Doyle, narrowly won in north county, thanks to solid levels of support in the county’s most rural communities. But Doyle, a Raymond resident like Runyon, received an overwhelming amount of support in every single south county community, from Oysterville to Naselle, giving him an easy countywide victory.
Outside of Raymond and South Bend, which Doyle narrowly carried, Runyon beat the challenger by about five points in north county — 52.4% to 47.1%, with 0.5% going to write-ins. Runyon did particularly well in the Menlo and Willapa Valley areas. With voters in and around Menlo, Runyon earned the support of about 62% of those who turned out, while he took 56% in the Willapa area.
But the story was starkly different in south county, which Doyle sweeped. Whether it was north peninsula, mid-peninsula, south peninsula, Chinook or Naselle, Doyle dominated the region.
In Ocean Park, Oysterville and other north peninsula precincts, Doyle took home 69% of the vote. In the mid-peninsula precincts, including Klipsan and Pioneer, Doyle won 71% of all votes cast.
Moving further south, Doyle again posted large margins In the south peninsula communities of Long Beach, Ilwaco and Seaview, winning 66% of the vote. He had high levels of support in Chinook and Naselle, too, cumulatively winning 63% in the two communities.
There are likely several factors that led to such a stark difference between how the two sides of the county voted in this contest. One issue that may have been toward the front of voters’ minds was the management of the county’s Department of Public Works, where a handful of directors and other high-ranking employees had resigned or left the department in just the last couple of years.
Runyon ran a full-page ad in the Observer in the lead-up to the election, claiming that the department’s office in Raymond had gone years without oversight and that hundreds of thousands of dollars had been “wasted” because of it. He said the office staff had since been restructured, checks-and-balances had been put in place, and the hiring of Grace Amundson-Barnkow as the engineer/director of the department has been a good fit.
Doyle, a general contractor and member of the Raymond Planning Commission, cited the turmoil in the department as one of the reasons why he decided to mount a write-in campaign in the August primary election. He said he was not making a personal attack against any of the sitting commissioners, but that he just had a different view of how to keep the county on a “straight path.”
The constant turnover of leadership positions in DPW garnered plenty of news coverage in south county over the years, where many unincorporated communities rely on the department for basic maintenance of roads, flood control and more.
Garcia gets widespread supportIn another county race where a challenger unseated an incumbent, Daniel Garcia, of Naselle, beat sitting Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir, receiving 56% of the vote. Unlike the county commissioner contest, Garcia secured strong levels of support throughout the county.
In south county precincts, Garcia, running as a Republican, won 56% of the vote. He ran ahead of Souvenir, running as an independent, in nearly all south county communities — with the exception of Seaview, which the incumbent narrowly won.
His strongest area of support in the entire county, unsurprisingly, was his home community of Naselle. Garcia won a staggering 71% of the vote among voters in that precinct, who were early backers of his write-in campaign during the August primary election.
In north county, Garcia received the backing of 55% of voters. He narrowly won Raymond and South Bend, and posted strong margins in many communities, including Menlo, Willapa and other rural areas. Like Garcia, Souvenir’s best precinct was his home community of Bay Center, which he won with 63% of the vote.
Leadership and experience were key themes in the race. Garcia has no previous law enforcement experience, but said the leadership positions he served in while in the Navy would help him lead the sheriff’s department. Souvenir stressed his 25 years in local law enforcement positions, and said the job “is not an entry-level position.”
