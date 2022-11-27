PACIFIC COUNTY — A pair of challengers easily knocked off incumbents in two Pacific County races in this month’s general election, but there were key differences in their respective paths to victory.

Facing one-term incumbent Michael Runyon, challenger Jerry Doyle won election to the Pacific County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election. Doyle won handily with 60% of the vote, but the precinct-level data released by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office last week showed a dynamic that wasn’t as simple as the topline result might suggest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.