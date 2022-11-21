Congressional candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez listens during a meet and greet session on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Shelburne Hotel in Seaview. Receiving nearly 51% of the vote, Perez is the first Democratic congressional candidate to win Pacific County since 2010.
Receiving nearly 51% of the vote, Maria Gluesenkamp Perez is the first Democratic congressional candidate to win Pacific County since 2010, when now-Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, pictured, won the county with more than 54% of the vote as he lost district-wide to future six-term Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.
PACIFIC COUNTY — Results from the 2022 general election won’t be officially certified until next Monday, but precinct-level data released by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office last week showed that Long Beach Peninsula voters played a deciding factor in Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory over Joe Kent in the county.
According to the data, which provides the most insightful look into how individual communities in Pacific County voted in races for federal, state and local office, strong levels of support from peninsula voters helped Perez eke out a narrow win, becoming the first Democratic candidate for the federal office to win the county in more than a decade.
A tale of two counties
Receiving nearly 51% of the vote, Perez is the first Democratic congressional candidate to win Pacific County since 2010, when now-Lieutenant Gov. Denny Heck won the county with more than 54% of the vote as he lost district-wide to future six-term Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.
But there were notable contrasts in how Perez and Heck each won Pacific County, which can largely be attributed to how the county has evolved politically over the past decade — particularly in races for federal and statewide office.
In his win in 2010, Heck carried both the peninsula and the rest of the county by a healthy margin; he received 56% of the vote on the peninsula, and nearly 54% of the vote elsewhere in the county, including Naselle, Chinook, Raymond, South Bend and more sparsely populated areas in north county. He won 24 of the county’s 34 precincts at the time, including 17 of the 24 non-peninsula precincts.
By contrast, Perez is currently receiving nearly 58% of the vote on the peninsula, but just 43% in the rest of the county. She is winning all but one of the peninsula’s 14 precincts, losing only the more rural of the two Seaview precincts, but leads in just five of the 26 other precincts in the county — Chinook, two of the three South Bend precincts, and two of the five Raymond precincts.
The difference in Perez’s level of support on the peninsula vs. elsewhere in the county is the widest margin for any federal or gubernatorial race in Pacific County since at least 2008 — and likely much longer than that. Prior to the mid-2010s, the two ends of the county voted fairly similarly in top-of-the-ticket races, with former longtime Democratic Rep. Brian Baird even winning slightly more support in the rest of the county than on the peninsula in his final campaign in 2008.
Peninsula performance
On the peninsula, Perez improved on her party’s performance in most precincts compared to the 2018 election, which had previously been the district’s closest congressional election since 2010 and saw Herrera Beutler win re-election by about five points over challenger Carolyn Long — 52.7% to 47.3%. Herrera Beutler narrowly beat Long in Pacific County, winning 50.6% of the vote, while Long won the peninsula with 55% of the vote.
Seaview is where Perez did best in comparison to Long, winning with greater than 63% of the vote in the unincorporated community that is nestled between Long Beach and Ilwaco on the peninsula’s southern end. Four years earlier, Long received about 54% of the vote in Seaview.
Perez also ran strongly in Long Beach and Ilwaco themselves, earning about 60% of the vote in both cities. In 2018, Long won 56% of the vote in Long Beach and 57% in Ilwaco.
Her improvements were more muted on the peninsula’s northern end, particularly in Ocean Park and Nahcotta. Long received 57% and 54% of the vote in Ocean Park and Nahcotta, respectively, while Perez won 58% and 55% in this go-round. Perez made more notable gains in Oysterville, winning more than 61% to Long’s nearly 59%.
Perez outran Long in all but two areas on the peninsula — Klipsan and Pioneer. Although Perez appears to have narrowly won in those precincts, voters in both of the mid-peninsula areas gave Long more support in 2018. Perez currently has 50.3% of the vote in Klipsan, compared to 53% for Long, and 52% in Pioneer vs. Long’s 54%.
Elsewhere
Elsewhere in the county, Perez greatly improved on Long’s performance in Chinook, which had been trending away from supporting Democratic candidates. She took about 52% of the vote against Kent, while Long received just 44% against Herrera Beutler.
In Naselle, the other notable south county community, Perez received 36% of the vote, a shade below Long’s 37% in 2018.
Perez notably outran Long in South Bend, winning 56% of the vote compared to Long’s 52% four years ago. She also made slight gains in Raymond, winning more than 47% of the vote compared to Long’s 46%.
