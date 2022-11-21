Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Congressional candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez listens during a meet and greet session on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Shelburne Hotel in Seaview. Receiving nearly 51% of the vote, Perez is the first Democratic congressional candidate to win Pacific County since 2010.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

PACIFIC COUNTY — Results from the 2022 general election won’t be officially certified until next Monday, but precinct-level data released by the Pacific County Auditor’s Office last week showed that Long Beach Peninsula voters played a deciding factor in Marie Gluesenkamp Perez’s victory over Joe Kent in the county.

According to the data, which provides the most insightful look into how individual communities in Pacific County voted in races for federal, state and local office, strong levels of support from peninsula voters helped Perez eke out a narrow win, becoming the first Democratic candidate for the federal office to win the county in more than a decade.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.