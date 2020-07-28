PACIFIC COUNTY — Federal Election Commission data analyzed by the New York Times (tinyurl.com/NYT-July-24-contributions) looks at the number of Biden and Trump campaign contributors in each zip code.
In zip-code areas all or mostly in Pacific County, Biden leads with 145 contributors to Trump’s 126.
On the peninsula, the current count is Biden 97, Trump 72. Elsewhere in the county, the totals are Biden 48, Trump 54.
In Washington state as a whole, Biden leads with about 59,000 contributors to Trump’s 31,000.
Across the river, Astoria contributors favor Biden over Trump 167-91, while Warrenton contributors favor Trump 48-41.
In Oregon as a whole, Biden leads with 34,000 contributors, to 18,000 for Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.