LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resource Council invites the general public to its 2019 Annual Science Conference this Saturday, April 27.
This always-fascinating free event includes talks on a wide variety of local and regional natural resources topics. Attendees may pick and choose between the talks of most individual interest.
The conference is held at the Washington State University Long Beach Research and Extension Unit at 2907 Pioneer Road.
This is the 2019 agenda:
8 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Breakfast
9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Lightening Round
• Chinook Hatchery Revival by Nansen Malin of Sea Resources
• Burrowing Shrimp Report
• Willapa Refuge Report
• South Pacific County Community Foundation Update
10 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.: Ocean Conditions and Salmon by Brian Beckman of NOAA
10:55 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.: Break
11:05 a.m. to noon: Orcas and Salmon by Rich Osborne of the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary
Noon to 1 p.m.: Lunch
1 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.: Epigenetics in Hatchery Salmon by McKenzie Gavery of NOAA
1:55 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: The Ecology of Willapa Bay by Kathleen Sayce of the South Pacific County Community Foundation
2:45 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.: Break
2:55 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.: Salmonid Use of Tidal Estuarine Channels by Curtis Roegner of NOAA
4:30 p.m.: Seafood Dinner and Social
