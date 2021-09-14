Annual science conference this Saturday on Zoom Sep 14, 2021 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee annual science conference is this Saturday, Sept. 18. The first presentation will start at 9 a.m. and the day wraps up around 4 p.m.All presentations will be recorded and put online by the following week. Access them at pacificcountymrc.com or directly via YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCFB5C59YUiWd4ELnzLKHiRQ.The science conference can also be viewed live via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/88442246028?pwd=OHJFSnBlOEM1TXYyV05RTFdUUDgrZz09This is the schedule:9 a.m.: Pacific Northwest Sturgeon: Where they live, how they live — Mary Moser, NOAA9:50 – 10 a.m.: BREAK10:00 a.m.: Citizen Science: iNaturalist, eBird10:30 – 10:45 a.m.: Willapa Waterbird Surveys — Susan de la Cruz, USGSGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter10:45 – 11 a.m.: MOTUS and Pacific Flyways Bird Surveys — Vanessa Loverti, FWS11 – 11:30 a.m.: Shore Bird Community Panel Q/A11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: LUNCH12:30 – 1 p.m.: Sea Resources Update — Nansen Malin, President, Sea Resources1 – 1:40 p.m.: POC Burrowing Shrimp Mapping — Curtis Roegner, NOAA1:40 – 2 p.m.: BREAK2 -3 p.m.: Green Crab – Alex Stote, Washington Sea Grant and Ed Darcher, Pacific County Vegetation Management3 – 4 p.m.: Research Projects in Ruesink’s Lab – Jennifer Ruesink, UW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conference Politics Computer Science Ornithology Institutes Marine Resources Committee Science Zoom Research Jennifer Ruesink Meeting Cruz Hydrography Medicine Music Usgs Sociology Vegetation Management Grant Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple escapes collision with minor injuriesTwo coronavirus cases force Hilltop 7th graders into remote learningNine days of clamming start FridayHeavy rain forecast for start of clammingDollar General store planned in Ocean ParkObituary: Teresa Lee Wiegardt GoodwinLow-oxygen zone extends into WA waters, threatens crabPeninsula cases leveling off as rest of county continues to surgeLong Beach Police BlotterShotwell defense adds Seattle trial lawyer Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports
