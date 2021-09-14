LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee annual science conference is this Saturday, Sept. 18. The first presentation will start at 9 a.m. and the day wraps up around 4 p.m.

All presentations will be recorded and put online by the following week. Access them at pacificcountymrc.com or directly via YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCFB5C59YUiWd4ELnzLKHiRQ.

The science conference can also be viewed live via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/88442246028?pwd=OHJFSnBlOEM1TXYyV05RTFdUUDgrZz09

This is the schedule:

9 a.m.: Pacific Northwest Sturgeon: Where they live, how they live — Mary Moser, NOAA

9:50 – 10 a.m.: BREAK

10:00 a.m.: Citizen Science: iNaturalist, eBird

10:30 – 10:45 a.m.: Willapa Waterbird Surveys — Susan de la Cruz, USGS

10:45 – 11 a.m.: MOTUS and Pacific Flyways Bird Surveys — Vanessa Loverti, FWS

11 – 11:30 a.m.: Shore Bird Community Panel Q/A

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: LUNCH

12:30 – 1 p.m.: Sea Resources Update — Nansen Malin, President, Sea Resources

1 – 1:40 p.m.: POC Burrowing Shrimp Mapping — Curtis Roegner, NOAA

1:40 – 2 p.m.: BREAK

2 -3 p.m.: Green Crab – Alex Stote, Washington Sea Grant and Ed Darcher, Pacific County Vegetation Management

3 – 4 p.m.: Research Projects in Ruesink’s Lab – Jennifer Ruesink, UW

