OLYMPIA — Pacific County’s most notorious sex offender will spend the rest of his life in prison after the Washington Court of Appeals on March 26 rejected his last-ditch effort to challenge his sentence.
John Keone Lopaka Aylward, 50, formerly of Ocean Park, argued that the search warrant resulting in the evidence of his crimes was insufficiently particular, that the seizure of firearms under the plain view doctrine was illegal, and that his 1,200 month exceptional sentence was clearly excessive and a violation of the Eighth Amendment.
In a four-page opinion, appellate judges examined Aylward’s legals claims and rejected each, based on earlier decisions made in similar cases by Washington courts.
“Mr. Aylward will never get out of prison and this was the final appeal (barring any unusual U.S. court actions) in this long-fought, life with a minimum of 100 years sentence for perhaps the most grotesque sexual assault I have prosecuted,” Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain said on receiving the court’s ruling.
In 2018, the Supreme Court of Washington declined to hear an earlier appeal in the case after the Court of Appeals rejected earlier claims made by Aylward.
In 2016, Aylward was convicted of 18 felonies, including rape of a child, dealing in child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sent to the Washington State Penitentiary to serve what effectively amounted to a life-sentence.
In theory, Aylward, who repeatedly abused a seven-year-old girl, could still try to appeal his case in federal court. However, the evidence against him is strong, and the two state appellate courts have now confirmed that the strategies used to investigate, prosecute and sentence Aylward were sound. McClain said in 2018 that Aylward would be very unlikely to convince federal judges to review his case, calling it “the most remote of possibilities.”
